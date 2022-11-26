(To the tune of Nights in White Satin…with apologies to the Moody Blues)
Projects I’ve started
Never reaching the end.
Nails that I’ve hammered
Never meaning to bend.
Nightstands defeat me,
Assembly required.
I’ve laid all the parts out
And I’m already tired.
My friends, they all ask me
“Why haven’t you planned?”
Just what I’m going through
They can’t understand.
I know I can do this
I’ve got all the tools.
I reads the directions
And I sits here and drools.
But I want to,
Yes, I want to…
Ohh, How I want to!
The legs are all broken,
The screws are all stripped.
I stood the damned thing up
And over it tipped.
The wreckage is scattered
All over the floor.
It’s all been gathered
And thrown out the door.
Directions were worthless,
Tools were the same.
I can’t build a nightstand,
To my eternal shame.
But I want to,
Yes I want to…
Ohh, How I want to.
And there, gentle reader, is the story of my latest excursion into the world of becoming Joe Handyman. If you’re not familiar with Nights in White Satin by the Moody Blues, then my lyrical attempts are lost on you, but for those of you who know the song and know me…you’ll understand.
I am forever the poster boy for the “Can’t Build Nuthin’ Society.” I grew up in a household that was fathered by a man who could gather two or three scraps of wood together and turn them into a magnificent bookcase. Give him a little time and a bit of wood, some nails and Elmer’s Glue, and he could produce any piece of furniture you could ask for, stained and finished perfectly, and accompanied by a tale of his own invention that could convince an antiques expert he was looking at a treasure maybe centuries old.
Four sons and a daughter grew up at his knee, and as far as I know only one of us could drive a nail without splitting the wood or a fingertip.
Both the late Bobby Darin (teen heart throb of the late ‘50’s and early ‘60’s) and Motown stars The Four Tops recorded a song called “If I Were A Carpenter.” The opening lines were:
“If I were a carpenter/ and you were a lady/ would you marry me anyway/ would you have my baby?”
No woman who had ever seen our junior high school Shop Class projects would have said yes if she thought that was how we intended to make a living. The Moody Blues come into play again here…At least the title of their song from the late ‘80’s…”In Your Wildest Dreams.”
There’s a certain unfairness in being a studly macho man (again, “In Your Wildest Dreams” leaps to mind), and being utterly incapable of accomplishing a basic macho man rite of passage…the successful driving of a nail is, so I’ve always heard, the gateway drug to testosterone production.
I’m beginning to suspect that little tidbit was no more than a myth perpetuated by the kids in 7th grade Shop who made their flower pot stand project within a week. Mine took seven months…and looked like a beveled postage stamp.
Herein lies an update: everything above this paragraph was written last Sunday afternoon. It’s now Monday evening, and two of my daughters have been here for a couple of hours. Katie, the younger of the two and six months pregnant, gathered the scraps of my nightstand disaster and whipped it together in about five minutes. It looks just adorable, setting by the guest bed with a cute little table lamp casting a soft glow about the room.
Amy, a couple years older than Katie, and toting her eight week old baby daughter with her, disassembled our sweeper and replaced the broken belt that had stopped me dead in my tracks. Just great! Now I’ll have to finish the stupid carpet cleaning!
Why can these young women master tasks that render me helpless and whimpering about the cruelty of a universe I don’t seem to understand?
I envision the testosterone fairy looking at me and laughing quietly.
Undeterred, I will set my sights on other possible ways I can put my macho man persona free. There has to be something that requires the successful use of manly man tools, something I can plunge into with great vigor, eliciting in the end a piece of furniture/art that my descendents will stand in awe of, down through the generations.
Once again, my much-admired Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame favorite band the Moody Blues, provides a song title to match the moment: “I Know You’re Out There Somewhere.”
Check back in about seven months…maybe I’ll have a perfect little flower pot stand to show you.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
