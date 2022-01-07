Sayre offense not enough to catch Canton

SAYRE– The Sayre Redskins couldn’t match the offensive firepower that Canton had in an NTL boys basketball matchup last night. That ultimately led to Canton finding a groove in the second half to come away with a 76-46 win on the road.
For the most part, Sayre’s offense was shut down, but not Dom Fabbri.
The senior went off for seven threes in the contest, accounting for over half of his team’s points with 27 — 17 of which came in the second half — while the rest of the Redskin offense only put up eight to close the game.
Despite opening up the first half with a 39-21 lead, the Warriors struggled to knock down their long balls, making only two. The offensive efficiency stayed the same in the second half, but more of those shots went down. Six of them to be exact.
Leading the way for Canton’s transition and speed-oriented offense was Isaiah Niemczyk. He was scored 23 points on nine field-goals to help his team earn the victory on his birthday.
Also getting into the action on offense for the visitors were Caiden Williams and Cooper Kitchen who added 13 and 11 points, respectively. Austin Allen also netted nine points for the Warriors.
Supporting Fabbri for the Redskins in the scoring category was freshman Nick Pellicano with six points. Josh Arnold and Jackson Hubbard also added a five points each in the loss.
After now losing four straight games, the Redskins drop their record to 2-5, while Canton improves to 5-3 on the season. The Warriors have been streaky this year, winning their first three; losing the next three; and now winning two straight.
Canton will next travel to Cowanesque Valley on Saturday night for an important NTL matchup.
Sayre will also have a conference battle on Saturday when they return home for a contest with 5-3 North Penn-Liberty at 1:30 p.m.
