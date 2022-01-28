Name, School, Record, Pct.
Gavin Bradley, Athens, 23-0, 1.000 Caden Bellis, Tioga, 27-1, .964 Gianni Silvestri, Tioga, 25-1, .961 Ous. Duncanson, Tioga, 31-2, .939 Kaden Setzer, Athens, 22-2,.917 Devin Beach, SVEC, 21-2, .913 Donovan Smith, Tioga, .909 Karter Rude, Athens, 21-4, .840 Jake Courtney, Athens, 15-3, .833 Mason Welch, Tioga, .829 Gage Tedesco, Waverly, 25-6, .806 Deakon Bailey, Tioga, .786 Emmett Wood, Tioga, 24-7, .774 Ty Beeman, Waverly, 26-8, .765 Kam Hills, Waverly, 16-5, .762 Logan Bellis, Tioga, .758 Braeden Hills, Waverly, 25-10, .714 Levi Bellis, Tioga, 14-6, .700 Tyler Roe, Tioga, 17-8, .680 Drew McCumber, Tioga, 12-6, .667

