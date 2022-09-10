“Whaddya Want?”
Now, there’s a response you can’t anticipate from a paycheck-collector at a fast food drive-through window. I’ll come back to that in a minute.
It doesn’t seem possible that nearly 60 years have passed since several of my Wyalusing schoolmates and I worked as volunteers in a variety of vendor booths during a weekend of carnival-like activities celebrating Native American heritage and culture at the site of the famed Wyalusing Rocks overlook just west of town.
I can honestly say every one of us had a wonderful time, all the while smiling and laughing with the thousands of people who came from miles around to watch the many Indian nations represented. There were demonstrations of games and crafts that we had only ever heard of before.
And there were–as there always are–people in attendance who were rude, belligerent and callous. Fortunately, their numbers were small, but never once did I witness even one school kid giving guff to any of them…or anyone else. We were there to serve and to help make the experience for the public as enjoyable as our positions allowed.
Among the many ways in which I’ve earned a paycheck over the ensuing decades, a great percentage of them have been spent in dealing with the public. I’ve dealt with literally thousands of people in one-on-one circumstances, and only five or six of them ever brought out the worst in me. The best of those moments centered upon repossessing the unpaid-for cars of Washington D.C. pseudo-royalty, and watching them squirm when they realized I held the winning hand.
My point, such as it is, is this: I learned–and believed wholeheartedly–that customer service should be done with a sincere smile and eye contact when possible, and with an equally sincere “thank you,” whether I wanted to or not.
All of that to tell you this: I recently encountered back-to-back epic fails from two young people who never got the “be friendly” memo. The first of those was a teenaged girl–the one who delivered the “Whaddya want?” at the drive through ordering spot. The inquiry was delivered in the same dead-voiced monotone you might expect from a zombie on TV. Taken aback, I finally suggested a large diet coke, to which this charmer intoned “Three-seventeen.” I pulled forward to the pay/pickup window, mumbling to myself in an undertone about her unbounded enthusiasm.
At the point of exchange, I handed over a five dollar bill and seventeen cents. Silence, accompanied by an expressionless stare that never met my grateful gaze. A pair of dollar bills came back to me, followed by a large beverage and a straw. I had to push it…”That’s a diet Coke, right?
“Yeah,” with a slightly irritated inflection, but no eye contact.
I considered offering to pay her the two dollars for a smile and a thank you, but I knew the sarcasm would have been lost on her, and I drove away.
Minutes later I stopped at a convenience store on Main Street in Athens to pick up the daily newspaper. I literally had to say “Excuse me” in order to get an employee to step aside and let me enter. He was busily inhaling a huge drag on his cigarette directly in front of the door, and he wasn’t about to be interrupted. Unfortunately for him, I was only there for the newspaper, and when he saw that he drew one last huge quantity of smoke into his lungs and spewed it out as he trudged in behind me. A cheery “How ya doing,” was all I said, and I got back the same refusal to acknowledge my existence that I had just encountered at the drive through. Eye contact is obviously not a skill that comes naturally to some people. My ice-breaker question elicited a one word answer that was spat at the counter between us…”Bored.”
I handed over one of the two dollars I hadn’t wasted minutes earlier and left in silence.
I would love to teach a course in interpersonal communications to today’s young workforce, but I’d probably do jail time because I’m old and intolerant, and I’d be likely to thrash the tar out of the surly little snots.
On an entirely different subject: my passion for ancient history, especially in England, has produced an odd assumption in my ever-curious mind. There were, in olden days, several small kingdoms throughout Britain. Among the most prominent were these four, whose names told us plainly where to look for them: Wessex, Essex, Sussex (West, East, South…easy to see); and then there was Northumbria. Little known fact (wink wink): it was originally called Nosex, but no one wanted to live under those conditions, and besides that, the population was declining rapidly as the original inhabitants died off, childless. To borrow a phrase from baseball’s “Old Perfesser,” Casey Stengel – you can look it up.
Spoiler alert: you might not find it.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.