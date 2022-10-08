One of the things about the aging process that seems to be pan-generational is the tendency to reminisce about how things used to be “back in my day.” Things were always simpler back then, no matter if it was your parents’ generation, or their parents’ generation, or their parents’ before them.
Of the many things in my own childhood that have largely vanished or morphed into something merely resembling what was commonplace “back in my day,” the sight of a kid on a bike with a canvas bag full of newspapers stands out with a note of melancholy attached.
The sound of a tightly rolled and rubber banded morning newspaper landing with a light thump on the front porch was as reliable as the first cup of coffee that the household adults were sipping at the table. We never heard that light thump at our house when I was in grade school because one after another, each of my three older brothers had a paper route. Ours was simply handed to the nearest parent before the rest were either stuffed into the canvas bag or stacked neatly in the bicycle basket attached to the handle bars.
Most often, the brother with the paper route flew solo through the streets of Laceyville, bringing the news of the day to the several hundred inhabitants as daylight began to push the last of the night time aside, or as breakfast hit the morning table. The timing depended in part on local sunrise. Winter, with its limited daylight and its tendency to dump tons of snow on the streets, made the route more of a challenge.
Important, too, on those wintry mornings was whether the paper boy could find his gloves and a hat to jam down over his ears.
Things were easier, of course, during the other three seasons, as each brother in his turn headed first toward Skinners Eddy from our house on Main Street, and then up over Ghost Hill to Second Street. David, the middle one of the three, was the craftiest of the trio during his time on the job. When Collection Day came around and he had to ask each subscriber to fork over their money, he quite often took me along, knowing it would be harder for the adults to tell the paper boy “We’ll catch you up next week,” in front of his baby brother.
In my luckier moments, Dave would head the other way upon leaving the house, going all the way up Main Street through the heart of the metropolis with my bony shanks perched between the seat and the handlebars.
My scrawny butt felt like it would freeze to the bike before we ever got to George’s Restaurant on the coldest winter mornings, but Dave would always pay for a couple of cups of hot chocolate. On the way to George’s there were enough stops for Dave to accumulate a fair amount of cash from his patrons, and nearly every one of them would make the same comment to him: “I see you brought your helper today,” to which he always replied, “Yeah, and he’s a real big help, too.” I felt really important in those moments.
Life as a kid is full of moments like that. They work as a counter balance I suppose, to the moments when the same brother can scare the snot out of you a half hour later as the Collection Day trip takes you from George’s up to Second Street and house by house all the way to Ghost Hill and the Ghost Hill Cemetery in Skinners Eddy. It was worse in winter when all the leafless trees looked like monstrous old skeletons looming over the ancient, leaning or completely toppled gravestones. Toppled by what?
Was any kid ever able to walk past an old graveyard and not wonder if ghosts and ghouls might choose that moment to burst from the grave as monstrous old skeletons, to drag him or her to an early and hideous death? Has any kid’s older brother ever passed on the opportunity to terrify his younger brother?
Always, without fail, the crafty businessman that my sibling was blossoming into, stepped aside and was replaced by the Keeper of the Crypt. How those two coexisted in that same body, I’ll never know, but it worked every time.
You would think one such trek would have been enough, but the prospect of hot chocolate at George’s and a long stick of black licorice from Conrad’s general store in Skinners Eddy were enough to draw me back time after time.
Dear as these memories are, they are a vanishing breed, I fear. News is read as much online now as in person, and parents are the ones with paper routes where such routes still exist, mostly because no one feels safe sending their young kids out on a bike alone through the streets of just about any town. Progress isn’t always progress.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.