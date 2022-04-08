That’s right, gentle readers…last week it was Notes of Desperation…this week we’re winging it. Free-wheeling, stream of conscious adlibbing. No Notes At All.
Any writer worth his or her salt will tell you writing is a matter of discipline. As such we enter into tonight’s literary efforts with nary a single salt crystal to be found. Discipline be damned!
Here is what discipline means in my vast wasteland of a mind: I have spent the immediate past 90 minutes dodging anything that remotely resembled organized thought leading to a topic for this rectangular space on page 4 of the newspaper you’re clutching in your hands. It’s 8:19 on Monday evening at this moment, and in the hour and a half since the last scrap of scalloped potatoes disappeared into my drooling maw, I have sat spellbound, watching the final 30 minutes of the Harrison Ford movie “Air Force One” for what amounts to probably the 20th time. No matter how many times I watch it, nothing ever changes. And yet, I find myself riveted to the screen, nearly breathless with anticipation.
I finally blink as the credits roll, only to find myself being stared at by a starving dog.At least she THINKS she’s starving because the clock has crept past 7:00 pm, and her delicate constitution weakens dramatically if the Kibbles ‘n’ Bits plus a fews spoonsful of Pedigree canned stuff mixed in doesn’t hit the food dish within ten seconds of the magic hour.
Even as I stand at the kitchen counter with the ingredients for her feast before me, I’m beginning to feel a twinge of guilt that the column remains unattended to. The pleading in her deep dark eyes and the pitiful whimper as her patience and her survival hang by a thread drive me forward, and in short order she’s prancing and body-wagging as I place the overfilled repast before her. Nearly ready to write…
But wait! There’s more. The spoon I’ve used to pry the Pedigree out of the bright yellow can reminds me that the dishwasher is stuffed to near-critical mass with the plates, glasses, cups, bowls, silverware and various large plastic spoons of several meals. While I’m right there I can pop a Cascade dish cleanser pod into the little recession in the washer door and fire that baby up. The column can surely wait that long. I’ll think of something.
But first: I really should do a walk-through and close any open blinds so the bad guys can’t look in and actually see that there are people and an overweight dog (who continues to gobble wads of moist mush and kibble like a T-Rex over a Triceratops carcass.)
Oh, look…my slippers. Might as well take a minute or two to shed the beat up old shoes and slip into the cozy old cushy footwear for the night. While I’m at it, why wait any longer to shuck the street clothes and slip into something more comfortable…pj’s and robe, here I come. Writers look much more sophisticated in a robe.
Having made the transformation, I stride elegantly from the bedroom back into the living quarters, reminding myself of the Carly Simon song, “You’re So Vain,” but only in a good way.
Vanity, as it turns out, has no place when it comes to administering the only medication this aging–but regal–physique requires on a daily basis. There is an irony, I believe, in downing a fluid pill with a glass of water. Seems counter-intuitive somehow, but I pause long enough to take care of that little chore.
By this time, I’ve milked the clock for well over an hour, and the keyboard is calling to me thusly: “HEY! Get over here and get to work, you shiftless lout!”
Patience, little tool of the trade. We’re almost ready.
But first: whatever this movie is that came on after Air Force One is not what I want for background while I labor over Pulitzer Prize-worthy prose.
Why–lookie here! The NCAA basketball championship is on! That’s the ticket! And I’m almost sure it won’t distract me at all. When I’m focused on a task, nothing can shake my concentration. Go you Tarheels! Pull off the upset! I continue to dream of the day that my Nittany Lions play in the championship game. If Cubs fans can wait for 108 years for a World Series championship–which they did–I can wait a few more years for a basketball crown at my Alma Mater.
And for the final task before sitting down to the keyboard and channeling some true inspiration…will it be Girls Scout thin mints and a glass of milk, or maybe 20 carefully selected Cheez-It Snap’d crisps and a bottle of Orange Crush? Twenty crisps constitute the magic number at which I’m allowed to nibble without blossoming into some kind of lard-butt…says so on the bag, not necessarily in those exact words, but the point is made.
And now…to write…
Well, darn! I’m out of space.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
