Next Wednesday May 3, will mark the 90th anniversary of the fire that destroyed a major part of the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. The property damage caused by the fire was greater than any fire ever recorded up to that time in the borough.
The fire was discovered at 8:30 p.m. in a basement storage room by Miss Nina Smith, Director of Nurses and Dr. Walter Horton, an intern, who went to the basement to find out why the hospital’s buzzer system was disrupted. Dr. Horton used an emergency hose to start fighting the fire while Miss Smith notified switchboard operator Ethel Rathbun, who put in a general alarm. She remained at her post to direct the emergency, even though it was necessary for her to wrap a towel around her head to avoid suffocation. She finally was forced outside for air.
Nurses, interns, and employees quickly began the rescue work. Within 15 minutes the fire had spread through the older wooden structures of the hospital, eventually destroying the men’s surgical ward, annex number two, over the private floor and the old dispensary.
Joining firemen from Sayre were fire companies form Athens, Waverly and Elmira to fight the raging blaze.
One hero of the Robert Packer fire was Leon Parker, an orderly at the hospital.
Mr. Parker had but one arm, the left one being amputated at the elbow, but his injury had made him strong in his right arm and he lifted and carried many patients from the men’s ward during the early stages of the fire.
When every patient was supposedly safe from the flames and smoke in the ward, Mr. Parker rushed back toward the building. Several tried to stop him, since it was almost impossible to live in the dense smoke, but he broke away and disappeared into the smoke-filled rooms, crawling along the floor. He visited every bed in the men’s surgical ward, nearest the flames, and every bed in the men’s medical ward in the Robert Packer home, feeling in each bed to find a possible forgotten patient. Mr. Parker suffered for a short time from exposure to the dense smoke.
His thoroughness in making certain that no patient was left behind in the burning building indicated the calm rescue and salvage work that carried 234 patients from danger and saved all records and considerable equipment of the institution.
Many tales of heroism and near tragedy arose form the holocaust. Dr. George Carling and Thomas Corcoran, a mechanic, were responsible for pulling loose the ethylene tanks in the operating room to prevent explosions. Dr. John Gillan, an intern from Minneapolis, heard cries after it was believed that all patients were safe. He re-entered the blaze and found a man in the surgical ward and carried him to safety. One woman was carried from the building only a minute before the roof crashed. Perhaps Miss Marjorie Burke of Dushore had the closest escape from death. She was a graduate nurse who was hospitalized on the second floor. Unable to reach the first floor because of smoke and not able to attract attention with her cries, she leaped to the roof of a one-story wing where firemen saw her and raised a ladder.
A remarkable bit of medical work was performed by Dr. John Higgins and Dr. David Taylor, working by the uncertain gleam of flashlights, they delivered a baby girl to Mrs. Ray Lewis of Chemung Street, Sayre, while the flames were at their highest.
Mrs. Lewis remembered the night well.
“I went to the hospital about7:30 and they took me to the delivery room at about 8:30 (the time the fire started). I did not know there was a fire at that time but suddenly the lights went out. My husband had to go home and get a flashlight to help light the area.
“As soon as the baby was born, firemen carried her to the Parish House and carried my bed and me to our home on Chemung Street (about three blocks in all). There was a shortage of coats and blankets, so Dr. Higgins threw his coat over me.
“The bed wouldn’t fit through the doorway of our home, so they rolled me up in the mattress and got me in that way. There were nurses and doctors with me all night and it was the next day that I was reunited with my daughter.” Her daughter Roslyn is Mrs. Roslyn Jarvis of Sayre. Mrs. Jarvis will be 90 on May 3, Happy Birthday Rosalyn!
Mrs. Lewis was the owner of the first B number (B 000001), which was issued to her on June 1, 1927, when she was admitted to the Robert Packer Hospital to have her third child. People assumed that Mrs. Lewis received the B-number because of the fire when in fact she had had this number six years prior to the fire. Six-digit B numbers were assigned to each patient as part of a medical record-keeping system after the original A numbers were retired from use in 1927.
Newspaper accounts of the fire in 1933 said that the damage from the fire amounted to $500,000 today that would amount would be $11,609,076,00.
Henry Farley is a founding member and past president of the Sayre Historical Society. He is president of the Bradford County Historical Society
