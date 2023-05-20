I have lived too long in the drive through fast food era. Why, back in my day (I still love to say that more than I hated hearing it from old people when I was a kid), there were no fast food restaurants for high school kids to get their first job. There were restaurants and diners where grown up people came to you at your booth or table and hopefully wrote down your order correctly. I was comfortable with that.
Never in my wildest dreams as a snot-nosed pre-teen – nor as an angst-ridden teenager – did I imagine there would be burgers, fries, root beers and milkshakes waiting at a window for me with no more effort than speaking loudly and slowly into some metal box to order those bargain burgers, fries, root beers and milkshakes. Six decades later, I’ve seen and heard just about enough at such purveyors of nutrition.
Don’t get me wrong, there are plenty of wonderful, friendly, intelligent young people working every day at these food-in-a-flash eateries. People who you might be proud to call your own. But the more job opportunities there are, the more the odds swing toward running into a dolt earning a decent wage and knowing just about nothing at all. There are times when I think it must be me, and not really them at all. Times like when I reach the pickup window and the kid standing there turns and walks away without a word – and I can see my order setting right there, just beyond my reach. The subtlety of my sarcasm regarding his single-digit IQ is, of course, lost on him.
Here’s an encounter that I only know second hand from my wife, and the idiocy of it simply baffles the brain: the order was placed without incident, including two rather high-toned coffee concoctions and a pair of ham and Swiss croissant stuffers. The price was given and she wheeled her car around to the pay/pickup window, handing over the cash and getting some change back. So far, so good.
She sat and listened on her car radio to three songs while she waited for this small order, when finally the girl came back and handed her the two coffees saying, “I’m sorry, we don’t have any ham and Swiss croissant stuffers,” and then just stood there, silently staring. Eventually a light came on in her head and she offered this gem: “Do you want me to take that price off of your bill?”
The proper response would have been, “Well, no, you moron! Just crayon my name on the wall there with a note that says you owe me two ham and Swiss croissant stuffers next time you see me.” Karen took the high road, and said “Yes, I’d like that money back, please.”
You can’t make this stuff up…how is that even a question? What kind of rock do these people live under? Who hires and trains them?
Moving along, here’s another concern of mine…and quite possibly yours, as well: the largest retailer in America provides plenty of parking spots reserved specifically for handicapped individuals. That’s a good thing, and very much appreciated. But here’s the problem – a large percentage of handicapped shoppers have difficulty walking for any real distance – so why is it that you can almost never, ever find a shopping cart rack within 15 or 20 parking spots of those reserved for the handicapped? It seems the corporate concern is in making it handy for challenged shoppers to get inside as easily as possible, but once the money is in the till, “You’re on your own, pal! And, by the way, you’d better make that quarter of a mile round trip on your two bad legs to put those carts in a rack if you expect our prices to be always the lowest.”
And while I’m being curmudgeonly, here’s one more item that’s a particularly personal complaint. Maybe you can relate if you frequently witness a similar transgression:
I’ve mentioned several times over the years that I drive a ten-seat bus for a local Assisted Living community. These are my people. Mine to care for and to protect where I can. Across the street from the facility is a Middle/High School with a large parking lot that empties out shortly before 3:00, largely via a fleet of buses, all of which are driven by responsible adults. The remainder are either picked up by waiting parents or via student driven vehicles of all descriptions. There is a clearly displayed sign at the edge of the community’s property stating in plain English that our parking lot is private, and not intended as a through street for public use. Apparently English Comprehension is not a part of the curriculum. Parents and students fly across the street and zip through our lot every day like the donuts must be ready somewhere, and they’re going to be first in line.
I would love to teach a class in English Comprehension, but I’m afraid I’d be asked to resign within a week. Curmudgeons are finding it harder and harder to deal with life in this world.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
