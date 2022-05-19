TRUMANSBURG — Athletes from Waverly, Tioga and Spencer-Van Etten each had a strong first day at the Interscholastic Athletic Conference championships on Wednesday.
The event, which resumes at 4:45 this afternoon, wraps up tonight.
Large School
Waverly’s girls trail only Notre Dame after the first day and will be looking to build on a strong opening day.
Although the Lady Wolverines have several place-winning performances the only league title belongs to the 4x800-meter relay team of Lauren Gorsline, Liz Vaughn, Haylie Davenport and Harper Minaker. The quartet won the large school title with a time of 10 minutes, 48.67 seconds.
Gorsline was also second in the 1,500 with a time of 5:25.04 with Vaughn coming home fourth in 5:38.83. Minaker added a second-place run in the 2,000 steeplechase with a time of 7:52.81.
Also racing to a second-place finish for Waverly was Kennedy Westbrook, who ran a 1:02.52 in the 400 dash with teammate Abbey Knolles clocking in at 1:06.25 for fourth.
Staying with the ladies, Natalie Garrity ran a 13.63 to take third in the 100; Olivia Nittinger was fourth in the pole vault after clearing the bar at eight feet, seven inches; Paige Robinson topped out at 7-7 for sixth; and Mackenzie LaForest took fifth in the discus with a distance of 75-11.
Waverly’s guys had no winners on Wednesday but some of their best events are today.
Kayleb Bechy paced Waverly, running an 11.51 for second in the 100 and Jerrell Sackett was fourth in the same event in 11.95.
Also, Micah Chandler had a third-place run in the 110 hurdles, finishing in 17.25; Cameron McIsaac was fourth in the shot put with a throw covering 36-7 1/2; the 4x800 relay team of Gavin Schillmoeller, Nick Mattison, Carter Dengler and Payton Vravel was fifth with a time of 9:44.97; Sackett topped the bar at 5-6 for sixth in the high jump; and Sam VanDyke was sixth in the 400 with a time of 54.84.
Small School
Leading the Tioga ladies was Julia Walsh, who cleared 9-1 to win the pole vault.
Elyse Haney took third in the 100 with a time of 13.91 and Tioga’s 4x800 relay team of Erica Bradley, Lexy Ward, Carly Plunkett and Lily Mesler took fourth with a time of 12:49.71.
Also, Bradley added a fifth-place time of 6:02.52 in the 1,500, Ava Smolinski took fifth in the long jump with a distance of 13-5 1/2; and Alex Creller was fifth in the discus, clearing 64-6.
Spencer-Van Etten’s ladies had a couple of place-winning efforts.
In the pole vault, Kirsten Garrison took third with a 6-7 effort and Bella Young had a heave covering 70-11 to take fourth in the discus.
Tioga and S-VE boys both lit it up on Wednesday with the Panthers capturing four titles and the Tigers two.
Elliot Walter gave Spencer-Van Etten a gold in the shot put with a meet-best 45-2 1/2 and teammate Tyler Stahl in sixth with a 34-2 1/4.
John Garrison won the 1,600 in 4:49.83 and teammate Ed Rixford was fifth in 5:20.139
Also, S-VE’s 4x800 relay team of Josh Menter, Michael Connor, Korbyn Clarke and Tyler Doster took the title with a time of 9:22.40.
Finally, Karson Kenville, who was sixth in the long jump, clearing 17-1, won the small school 110 hurdles with a time of 18.18.
Valentino Rossi took the long jump with a distance of 19-6 and teammate Matt Watson was fourth with a best of 17-11,
Also taking a title was Thomas Hurd, who ran a 12:57.64 to win the 3,9000 steeplechase.
Also, Tioga’s Andrew Earley was second in the 110 hurdles with a time of 18.96; Tioga’s 4x800 relay team of Hurd, Jonah Lam, Will Slater and Earley ran a 10:15.31 for third; and Colt Herralla was fourth in the shot pout with an effort clearing 35-5.
