SAYRE — When the Sayre girls basketball team takes the floor in the Valley Christmas Tournament tomorrow, it will be only the second time they’ve seen five-on-five action since a scrimmage on Nov. 27.
The first time was a 50-21 loss to Athens on Dec. 23, the first game Sayre had played since the 2019-20 season.
“Any time we can get on the floor and play five on five is a good thing,” Sayre coach Eileen Sparduti said.
Not only had it been a full season since Sayre played in a meaningful game, it was the first time most of the players had seen any minutes in high school basketball.
“A lot of the players are in ninth and tenth grade,” Sparduti said. “Eight of them have never even played JV.”
It was not a pretty game for Sayre, but it gave Sparduti and her players a chance to get on the floor and see what they could do.
“We did get an opportunity to play man-to-man defense, which we would prefer to play, but only when we can match up. We didn’t match up with them (on Thursday),” Sparduti said. “We had some issues defending certain moves, so we’ll need to work on that.”
Sparduti also saw some positives on offense.
“I think on offense, I was okay with the shots we got off when they took them,” she said. “They have to learn not to be shy about taking them.”
One of the challenges of having such a young roster is teaching the players the mental side of the game, but Sparduti likes what she has seen so far.
Athens got out to a 35-0 lead on Thursday, but the Sayre players did not give up.
“They were overwhelmed in the beginning. Sometimes they’ll go to the moon on you emotionally. They started to do that, but they were able to come back,” Sparduti said. “I think if we continue to play hard with that type of heart and don’t quit — they could have quit but they did not — I think that will really help us down the road.”
With the games in the Christmas Tournament still being so early in Sayre’s season, Sparduti wants to use them to help her team develop.
“We’re using the Christmas Tournament as learning games,” she said. “They’re an opportunity to be on the floor playing five-on-five and working on the things that are going to help us two, three, four weeks out.”
“I’m not going to make a lot of adjustments,” she added. “I know what things I want us to be proficient at once we get into schools our size.”
Sayre will open up the Valley Christmas tournament on its home floor against Towanda tomorrow night at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.