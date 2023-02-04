Sounds like a great name for an old English pub. With a little imagination, you can picture the signboard hanging over the door: Pepe LePew and Simon the Skunk, both lying, mortally wounded in the garb of 15th century nobility, bloodstained sabers in their lifeless paws.
Sadly, if such a pub existed 50 years ago, I missed it in my wanderings while I was studying at the University of Manchester. I will admit though, with the help of various locals, I–and several of my college buddies–managed to locate several such public houses, both in town and out in the hinterlands.
On the other hand, just over a week ago, as I drove down Waverly’s Chemung Street, I encountered two dead skunks just four blocks apart. It was a bad day to have the car windows rolled down. No doubt, it was a worse day for the skunks in question. It’s an odd thing, how the mind can spew forth buried memories…I was instantly inspired by those deceased polecats to immediately start singing a favorite song from 1972, a classic of sorts by the long forgotten Loudon Wainwright III.
“Yeah, you got your dead cat and you got your dead dog. On a moonlight night you got your dead toad frog. Got your dead rabbit and your dead racoon. The blood and the guts, they’re gonna make you swoon. You got your dead skunk in the middle of the road…stinkin’ to high, high heaven.”
There are more verses, but I’ll let you google them. I can almost promise you, you’ll be singing Dead Skunk in the Middle of the Road all day long.
Loudon Wainwright III had a briefly recurring role on the TV series M*A*S*H* during that show’s third season as ”the singing surgeon.”
His father was a long time writer and columnist for LIFE Magazine, a weekly staple in American homes for several decades. I choose to believe that the demise of LIFE in 1972 was in no way related to the singing surgeon’s radio-friendly hit record that same year.
Giving credit where credit is due…the village of Waverly got right on the job, removing the lamented remains as well as the not so lamented stench in short order. I’m sure residents on the western end of Chemung Street were relieved.
Moving on to another of the many moments that inspire my mind to wonder: my travels over the past couple of decades have taken me repeatedly past signs on Interstate 80 in western Pa, and on Interstate 86 in western New York, proudly announcing “Highest spot on Interstate (whichever) in the State,” including a notation of the feet above sea level.
In both cases, as you blow by the sign you can’t help noticing that the hill you’re cresting is shouldered –AT THAT VERY SPOT–by an upward continuation of the hill itself! You’re not at the highest spot at all! You’re zipping along probably 75 to 100 feet below the highest spot, and you’re being lied to! Maybe Pennsylvania and New York should construct scenic overlooks at the real highest spots and provide little roadways to the tops of the respective hills, with picnic tables and grilles.
What other little lies are they telling us? Is there really a gap in the water at the Delaware Water Gap? Is there anything eerie about the Erie Canal? Why is West Point in eastern New York? Who put the Bomp in the Bomp SheBomp SheBomp? Who put the Ram in the Rama Lama Ding Dong? If you know the answer to those last two, you’re at least as old as I am! The rest of you can google it.
It’s a Monday night, and my mind is obviously failing…but before I close, and on a serious note, I’d like to take a moment to give a shoutout to my niece’s son…Jackson Hubbard, a senior on the Sayre High School basketball team, blew away the school’s single game scoring record just over a week ago, and got no mention for the accomplishment in the Valley media, although there was mention in an online report. Jackson has been lighting up the scoresheet all season but on the 26th, he exploded for 55 points, bettering the old record by 7. No other Sayre Redskin in the long history of boys’ basketball had ever scored as many as 50 in a single game.Congratulations, Jackson…well done.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
