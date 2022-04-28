CANTON — The Athens track and field squads swept Troy and host Canton in a Northern Tier League meet on Tuesday.
Girls
Athens 98, Troy 60, Canton 28
Athens’ Hannah Walker won the 100 meter hurdles in 17.5 seconds. Athens’ Emily Henderson was second and Troy’s Elizabeth Geer was third.
Athens’ Emma Bronson and Sara Bronson finished 1-2 in the 1,600 meters with identical times of 5:41.8. Canton’s Camille McRoberts was third.
Caelyn Pine took first in the 400 meters in 1:05.3 with Athens’ Mya Thompson second and Laci Niemczyk third.
The 300 hurdles went to Athens’ Walker in 51.3 seconds.
McRoberts won the 800 with a time of 2:31.1. Athens’ Emma Bronson and Sara Bronson rounded out the top three.
Walker finished first in the 200 meters with a time of 27.8 seconds.
Emma Bronson won the 3,200 in 14:52.2. Sara Bronson was second and Troy’s Lilly DePew was third.
Athens’ Olivia Bartlow won the discus throw with a toss of 88 feet, 6 inches. Troy’s Maezee Brown was second and Athens’ Emma Pernaselli was third.
Bartlow also won the shot put with a 29-9 1/2. Pernaselli was second and Athens’ Hannah Earls was third.
Athens took the top four spots in the long jump with Cassy Friend taking first in 14-10. Mya Thompson was second with Taylor Walker third and Audrey Clare fourth.
Thompson won the triple jump with a hop, skip and jump of 30-8 1/4. Taylor Walker was second and Geer finished third.
Parks won the high jump in 4-8. Madeline Seeley was second and Taylor Walker was third.
The girls javelin contest went to Pernaselli with an 82-9. Seeley was second and Olivia Bartlow finished third.
Athens won the 4x800 relay, while Troy won the 4x100 relay and Canton took the 4x400 relay.
Boys
Athens 80, Troy 63, Canton 45
Troy’s Dustin Hagin won the 110 hurdles in 15.5 seconds. Athens’ Levi Kuhns was second and Ronel Ankam finished third.
Athens’ Jaden Wright took the 100 meters in 11.7 seconds. Troy’s Colin Loveland finished second and Athens’ Carter Lewis took third.
Kyle Anthony gave Athens a win in the 1,600 with a time of 4:59.2. His teammate, Ethan Hicks, finished in second.
Canton’s Isaiah Niemczyk crossed the line first in the 400 meters with a time of 54.5 seconds. Athens’ Ryan Thompson was second and Ethan Denlinger was third.
Hagin won the 300 hurdles in 42.8 with Ankam second and Troy’s Ryan Breidt taking third.
In the 800 meters, Athens’ Anthony was first and Thompson was second with identical times of 2:20.1. Denlinger was third in the race.
Wright captured the 200 meters in 24 seconds flat with teammate Kolsen Keathley finishing right behind him with a 24.2. Athens’ Carter Lewis made it 1-2-3 for the Wildcats as he took third.
Hicks finished first for the Wildcats in the 3,200 meters with a time of 11:42.3. Troy’s Hart Houseknecht was second and Athens’ Izaak Hobday finished third.
Canton’s Caiden Williams won the high jump with a top height of 5-8. Denlinger finished second and Athens’ Keegan Congdon was third.
Athens won the 4x800, 4x100 and 4x400 relay events.
