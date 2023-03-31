According to the Sayre Evening Times March 23, 1923, plans for a “Bigger and Better” Sayre will be made at a general mass meeting to be held in the town hall on Packer Avenue tonight to which all persons interested in the future of this community, are invited to attend. The meeting will open at 8 o’clock. Ministers, doctors, lawyers, businessmen and working men, with the welfare of the town at heart, are cordially urged to be present.
Cooperation is the keynote of the various propositions which will be laid before the meeting tonight, the whole working toward an increase in prosperity of at least fifty percent and the formation of plans whereby every resident of the community may be convinced that Sayre is “The best town in the world,”
As a working basis upon which a great campaign for prosperity may be waged, it is planned to secure one thousand local residents who are willing to invest $1 each in the future of Sayre. This small investment will make all charter members in the movement whose results, it is stated, are sure and far reaching.
There will be no favoritism or partiality evident at the meeting or in the tentative organization, it is stated; but every man over sixteen years is extended an invitation to participate, all will enjoy equal rights, and all have the privilege of freely and frankly expressing personal opinions upon the floor with the assurance of respectful attention.
Persons attending the meeting tonight will not be importuned to join, but the project will be thoroughly discussed in all its phases and a large attendance will be indicative of a genuine interest. The future and prosperity of Sayre are at stake, and in a matter so closely and intimately affecting every citizen, it is believed that an earnest desire for the formation of some organization of this nature will be shown.
On Saturday March 24, the Evening Times reported that Determination to obtain action was manifested at the Sayre Town Hall last evening, the capacity of the council room being taxed to accommodate the large number in attendance. Several projects for the improvement of the streets and lighting systems in Sayre were discussed and committees appointed to take the matter up, confer with the borough authorities and outline a plan that will bring results before the arrival of the next winter season.
Postmaster George F. Carling was elected president, P. H. O’Shea vice president, Ira B. Cooke secretary and T. L. Burlingham treasurer. A board of seven governors will be elected Wednesday evening April 4, 1923,
The board of governors, consisting of Dr. Harry S. Fish, John Murray, M. F. Mee, Charles C. West, D. D. King. D. J. Leahy and Ike Samuels was elected.
The new Chamber of Commerce who wanted a “Bigger and Greater Sayre” with the ultimate end in view of making the borough and its territory an attractive proposition for industries seeking new fields. The aim of the group was one for the purpose of improving business and industrial conditions in the borough.
Some of the improvements sought were the installation of boulevard lights on the square bounded by Desmond and Lockhart Streets and South Elmer Avenue. The widening of Desmond Street, the chief business Thorofare of the borough, so that this highway will accommodate as large a volume of traffic, as it is ever called to carry.
The new chamber decided to have a sufficient number of place cards printed so that each member of Chamber may have one on display at his home or business showing that he belongs to the organization.
The new group wanted a slogan and asked the people of Sayre to make suggestions to the chamber.
It was reported that 63 members had signed applications and that there was now $379.00 in the treasury.
Henry Farley is a founding member and past president of the Sayre Historical Society. He is president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
