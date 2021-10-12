Tuesday, Oct. 12Cross Country

Sayre, Towanda at Wellsboro, ccd.

Boys

Athens 16, Canton 47 Athens 22, Northeast Bradford 35 Cowanesque Valley 24, Athens 31

Girls

Cowanesque Valley 26, Athens 29 Athens 26, Canton 29 Northeast Bradford 22, Athens 33

Boys Soccer

Athens 2, Wellsboro 1 Newfield 1, Waverly 0 Girls Soccer Waverly 2, Dryden 0

Volleyball

Williamson 3, Sayre 0 Wellsboro 3, Athens 0 Edison 3, Waverly 1

Swimming

Watkins Glen 106, Waverly 77

Wednesday, Oct. 13 Volleyball Towanda at Athens, 7:30 p.m. Waverly at Newark Valley, 6:30 p.m. Edison at S-VE, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Moravia at Tioga, 4:30 p.m. Wyalusing at Sayre, 5:30 p.m. SVEC at Trumansburg, 7 p.m.

———Thursday, Oct. 14Volleyball

Sayre at Canton, 7 p.m. Athens at North Penn/Liberty, 7:30 p.m. Odessa-Montour at Tioga, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Galeton at Athens, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Waverly at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

Football

Newfield at SVEC, 7 p.m.

