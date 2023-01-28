It was the best of times. It was the worst of times. These are the times that try mens’ souls. Help! I’ve fallen and I can’t get up!
There, dear reader, is the shorthand version of what happened to the production of last week’s ill-fated episode of ElderSpew. Very probably, it was the most brilliant piece of literary endeavor ever produced by the mind of man. There I was, standing astride the entirety of mankind’s great collection of written words, the Colossus of the Age. My place in the pantheon of the giants of literature was assured. All that was needed was to hit the “send” button, and the rest would be tantamount to my coronation as Lloyd Rex, First of his Name. The gods of column-writing from around the planet would bow before me and speak my name in reverent whispers.
I was stoked!
And then…the clock struck midnight…literally.
In that instant, the entire cosmos lurched from its moorings and spun utterly, irretrievably out of control. The HP Chromebook that helps me to produce these epic tomes each week flashed OFF and immediately back ON, with the message UPDATE IN PROGRESS, with only two options blinking at me from the bottom edge of the screen: Shut Down on the left corner and Sign Out on the right corner. It mattered not one whit that my right index finger had hit Send in the same nanosecond that the screen flashed off.
As is my custom in times of technological exasperation, I muttered something like “Gee Whiz, gosh, golly sakes, I’ll be darned.” It was something LIKE that, but it wasn’t REALLY that. And it didn’t change the fact that history’s most brilliant writing had just vanished into the void. I hit Sign Out. The screen darkened. Now…because I am a rational man, I reasoned that the Update might take a half hour or so, so I rolled my comfy little office chair back from the desk and strolled to the kitchen to fire up a cup of Earl Grey tea. A guaranteed stress soother. Had I foreseen what was about to transpire, I might well have opted for the 12-year old Scotch that is stashed in a separate cupboard.
Ahh, but no…it was with an even keel and a comforted soul that I confidently resumed my position at the desk to sign back in, 25 minutes later.
The screen gave no indication as to whether the update was completed, merely inviting me enticingly to sign in with my account name.. Only slightly flummoxed at this invitation, I dug through my aging mind for some hint as to the important information. It came to me on the first try…and then things began to unravel: “please enter your password.”
OMG! I have a password?!
Over the course of 30-something years, I’ve created and lost or forgotten at least 400 passwords for every tech device I’ve ever owned. I actually panicked and went through every one of them, as they leapt from the darkness of my overwrought mind to the keyboard.. Not one of them was the right one. Somewhere between Brown’74Pinto and Betty’s 5thBaby, the secret passageway to my inner sanctum still lurks, laughing in the shadows as it watches me playing at “You’re getting colder…now you’re getting hotter…almost got it.” And then, as I slouch away, defeated once again, I swear I can hear it calling to me, “Better luck next time, chump!”
This battle between high tech IT and burned out carbon-based memory failure has raged on for seven days now. The man in the mirror looks more and more like a cadaverous madman, whose bloodshot eyes are simultaneously bulging from and sinking into blackened holes that lead to nowhere. Unshaven and undeterred, thinning thatches of lank hair akin to Gollum’s hanging in sparse tatters, I resume the fight. Where is that magic word? What does it have in its pockets’es, Precious?
This is lunacy! I remain Locked Out. Access denied, says the screen. And then…lo! Something new: a tiny bit of print not seen before…Create a new account.
Even as claxons rang in my mind, sounding the “Danger Ahead” warning, my fingers dove for that tantalizing invitation, and I was immediately beyond the point of no return. Committed in my eagerness to following a series of prompts that would lead to a whole new World Wide Web existence, the thought suddenly–belatedly– occurred to me: “What if everything in that previous existence is lost forever because I created a new account? “
Not only am I forever locked out, now I’ve probably erased five years of columns, photos, conversations, emails. Another, even more resounding OMG!
The neverending series of prompts eventually came down to this: “In order to open a new email account with a new password, first enter your old password so all emails can be transferred.” AUGHHHH!
I have no idea…
Not only do I have no idea, I have no idea how to have an idea.
My quill and my inkwell would be of immense comfort right now, but for the foreseeable future, I remain…Locked Out.
