As a result, John shared in our excitement, watching it all unfold as the strutter came in from behind, saw our hen and gobbler decoys, and marched into shotgun range. It made for a great experience for all of us, albeit a bit dryer for John, who to his credit hopped on his ATV and headed to the field to join in the soggy celebration and photo session.
In these days of social media and cell phones, hunting has become a bit of a spectator sport. Even as I write this, taking a morning off from hunting and totally exhausted from the combination of early rising then staying up late to watch the Stanley Cup playoffs, my Facebook feed periodically offers a live video of an approaching gobbler thanks to a tech-savvy hunter willing to share his hunt. It’s not unusual, on days I’m not afield myself, to watch a moment-of-truth hunt from Pennsylvania, New York, Iowa and other states.
I haven’t taken the video step, but I’m on my phone regularly – probably too much – during my morning outings, letting fellow hunters know what’s happening or what’s not, checking in with Paula if she’s not by my side and, with a little luck, texting her with the message “Longbeard down!”
There are days when I’m tucked into a spot out of cell service coverage or, as is the case right now, Paula and her hunter are out of range, and the suspense can be downright painful. When I regain service it’s not unusual to receive a barrage of messages stockpiled from hunters reporting their successes or frustrations, or checking in to see how my hunt is going.
These days, it’s all part of the hunt, although it makes for an additional step in the process and, to be honest, sparks fears that someday – and maybe it already has happened – I’m going to miss a chance at a gobbler or buck because I’m focused on my cell phone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.