Waverly boys coast to win over SVE

SPENCER — Joey Tomasso paced Waverly to a big early lead at Spencer-Van Etten on Saturday afternoon.
SVE’s Markus Brock rallied his teammates for a second half assault that closed the gap, but Brock and his crew could not overcome the Wolverines and Waverly won 64-53.
Tomasso opened the scoring in the game with a three-pointer. Waverly’s offense just kept flowing for the rest of the first half. Tomasso chipped in 18 points and Brennan Traub put up seven.
The Wolverines led by as many as 19.
Defensively, Waverly held SVE’s Markus Brock to ten points in the first half.
With it all going Waverly’s way, head coach Lou Judson admitted that he had reservations about his team’s performance.
“We’ve had some games canceled, we haven’t played in eight days, not having our cheerleaders, being on the road,” Judson said. “I just had a funny feeling we were going to be challenged today. We were going to go through a lull today.”
When the second half started, Judson’s hunch became a reality.
The Panthers offense roared to life.
Not surprisingly, Brock led the charge, hitting shots off the glass and from behind the arc.
Brock poured on twenty points in the second half.
Judson recognized that SVE had his team reeling a bit in the second half.
“Give credit to Spencer because they played hard,” he said. “They got themselves almost back in the basketball game. The Brock kid caught fire.”
Each time the Panthers would start a run, Waverly answered with either Tomasso from outside or Liam Traub in the paint. The duo teamed up for 25 of Waverly’s 29 points to keep the Panthers at bay.
Brock led SVE scoring with 30 points. Pavel Jofre added eight points while Aidan Swayze added seven.
Tomasso led Waverly with 31 points in the game. Liam Traub scored 16.
Waverly will face Newark Valley on the road at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and SVE will travel to Marathon on Friday.
