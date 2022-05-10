SOUTHPORT — You have to score to win and you have to hit to score.
Notre Dame’s George Mason-bound ace Owen Stewart kept Waverly from doing either Tuesday, turning in a no-hit effort and getting just enough help from his offense to lift the Crusaders to 2-0 win over the Wolverines.
Waverly pitcher Jay Pipher was also strong, holding Notre Dame to just two hits. Unfortunately for Waverly’s sophomore ace, both hits came in the bottom of the first and were exacerbated by a passed ball, a walk and an error.
Tyler Richards opened Notre Dame’s inning with a single to center and went to second on the passed ball. Pipher induced a ground out but Richards made it to third. Stewart’s long fly ball out let Richards trot home. Steven Gough walked and stole second, which allowed him to score on an error.
Pipher, though was spot on. He allowed two hits and three walks, fanned six and neither run he allowed was earned.
“Pipher did a nice job,” said Waverly Coach Kyle McDuffee. “As a 10th grader we’re expecting some good stuff in baseball.”
But Stewart, a senior, was at his best.
“We got beat by a good pitcher,” said McDuffee. “He shut us out. I tip my cap and look forward to watching him through sectionals. He’s going to make the IAC look good, there’s no doubt.”
Stewart struck out 12, allowed three walks and hit a batter.
Waverly had its chances. With two out in the first, the Wolverines had Bryce Bailey and Ty Beeman on base with walks, but Joey Tomasso’s soft liner was right at second baseman Ashton Colunio.
In the second, the Wolverines had Caden Hollywood on second with one out but couldn’t get him around. In the third, Waverly’s Tom Hand reached on what was ruled an error and was standing on third with one out. Back-to-back strikeouts ended that threat.
Waverly’s last best hope came in the sixth. Bailey got plunked and advanced a base each time the pitched ball ended up at the backstop. Again Stewart buckled down and got the strikeout he needed to keep Waverly off the scoreboard.
Waverly’s defense had a few miscues, true, but they did record a double play in the second when, with Luke Richards on first, Nick Lisi popped into a double oplay as Pipher caught the ball and threw tro Hollywood at first to end the inning.
Pipher also picked a baserunner off first and catcher Ty Beeman threw out two Notre Dame runners trying to steal second. In fact, after the first inning, no Notre Dame player made it to second.
Waverly will visit Horseheads on Thursday for a sectional tune-up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.