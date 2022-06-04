I am the proud and happy owner of a dog. I’ve spent almost my entire life as the owner of a dog, or more accurately living in the same house as a dog. I didn’t own the dog I grew up with. Lady was the family dog, and truth to tell, in many ways she was Laceyville’s dog. That’s a tale told at some length in this space some time ago.
The current family pet was gifted to me as a tiny puppy nearly six and a half years ago, and she has been introduced here several times. Maizie is a purebred Shetland Sheepdog…a Sheltie. Without question the most beautiful canine to ever grace this planet, a sweet-natured, happy, loving little beast with a face that should be on the cover of every dog magazine ever published.
One of the things about Shelties that you learn as they grow is that they love to bark more than anything else they do. I can’t even begin to detail for you how many times I’ve wanted to throttle her beautiful little throat because of this. A gentle breeze passing through the neighborhood can snap her out of a sound sleep and into a wild-eyed dead-run through the house baying like the hounds of Hell, completely oblivious to the vocalized threats to her well-being that follow her frantic madness room to room.
A half dozen years of dealing with the little beauty’s most infuriating habit has brought us at last to the purchase of a “bark collar.”
The premise is simple…first bark triggers a vibration of the collar-mounted transmitter to the dog’s throat. Second bark sets off a warning buzz meant to get her attention. The third consecutive bark activates a small electrical jolt against the throat, a one-time small shock that quickly makes any normal dog stop what she’s doing. And she remembers it. It has worked very well for Maizie the Magnificent, and we’ve been thrilled here at El Rancho Davis.
But nobody told us dogs develop an immunity to the stupid collar. It manifested itself recently at her morning breakfast dish. I had just set the sumptuous meal in its accustomed spot when someone somewhere in Bradford County ever so gently latched a car door shut…a noise inaudible to everyone else in the world except for Maizie. You would have thought a Longship filled with marauding Vikings had slammed into our front door. I’ve never seen an animal so torn between two instincts. Her breakfast was right there calling to her silently and yet… Viking Berserkers were surely at the doorstep. She was a hysterically cartoonish dancing dervish caught between the two most important instincts in her life… to eat or not to eat, that was the question. Or was it to attack or not to attack? Indecision was screwing my poor little mutt right into the floor. What if someone stole her breakfast…what if invaders stormed the walls? What to do, what to do?
She finally opted to stop spinning in tight little circles, eat her breakfast, and to heck with protecting the family.
Another thing about being a dog owner. I once watched an episode of 60 Minutes featuring a problem in Britain that those paragons of proper language referred to as the “Fouling of the Footpath.” I’ve used that expression ever since to describe the daily constitutionals that involve a dog on one end of a leash and myself on the other.
Most dog owners nowadays arm themselves with “dog waste” bags, which I must admit is a wonderful thing. The thing is…and you may want to finish breakfast before reading on…doggie byproduct is not the most fun thing to pick up, let alone carry around with you until the walk is ended. I’ve pretty much restricted Maizie’s excursions to the acreage around the Great House here at El Rancho, and I’ve developed a technique that, so far, has made the task a bit less unsavory. I wait a day or two, making mental notes about locations. “6 feet at nine o’clock” for example refers to an “X marks the spot” six feet away from a landmark at the 9 o’clock position on an imaginary clock face. “Ten feet in front of the peonies” appears to hold a tender spot in Maizie’s heart…or bowel. Another dumping ground happens to be just to the north side of the end of the driveway if I’m facing east. A day or two makes all the difference in the ease of pick up.
My life is dictated by some pretty strange parameters, but in the end, I comfort myself that the little plastic bag I lug home to its own trash bag makes it a certainty that Maizie and I won’t ever be accused of fouling the footpath.
