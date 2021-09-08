CANDOR — Running on their home course, Spencer-Van Etten’s boys cross country team bested a five-team field, finishing with 39 team points. Newark Valley was second with 57 points, followed by Tioga with 77 and Edison with 100. Dryden was incomplete.
On the ladies’ side, Newark Valley won with 31 points, followed by SVEC with 34 points, Edison with 71 points and Tioga with 102 points. Once again, Dryden was incomplete.
SVEC’s results weren’t available at press time, but Tioga’s boys were led by Thomas Hurd, fifth overall with a time of 22-minutes, 32-seconds and Andrew Early, seventh in 22:48.
Isaiah Fore took 17th, Colt Herrala finished 29th and Casey Herrala was 35th.
For Tioga’s ladies, Lexy Ward finished the course in 33:06 to take 13th and Kate Burrowes was 17th in 34:00. Also scoring for Tioga were Brook Delmage in 18th, Sara Burrowes in 26th and Nicole DeBoer, who took 28th.
Waverly 3-1
in five-way meet
WATKINS GLEN — Waverly’s boys cross country team opened the season in fine fashion Tuesday topping Notre Dame, Watkins Glen and Groton.
Waverly’s lone loss was to IAC power Lansing.
Team scores were not available, but Nate Ackley was second in a 32-man field with a time of 18:36.9 and Gavin Schillmoeller took seventh in 20:27.47.
Also scoring for the Wolverines were Sam VanDyke in 13th, Matt Atanasoff in 15th and Brayden Hurd in 24th.
Waverly’s ladies didn’t have a complete team but had some good runs.
Harper Minaker was second in 21:37 and Liv Nittinger placed eighth in 24:49. Also for Waverly, Liz Vaughn took 12th and Ally Barrett was 16th.
Modified: The modified race at Watkins Glen ran combined and was not scored.
Waverly’s Chase Hine was the second boy to cross and fifth overall with a time of 9:50.05, and Lauren Gorsline, the sixth runner to cross was second among the ladies with a time of 10:57.05.
Also for Waverly, Finn Williams was ninth, Taylor Sinsabaugh was 14th, Sophie Williams placed 16th and Mark Myers was 27th.
