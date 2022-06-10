The following is from a scrapbook in the archives of the Bradford County Historical Society. The article is a history of newspapers launched in Athens from 1841 to the 1900s.
The Athenian. In 1841 a quarterly publication known as The Athenian, was launched on the turbulent waters of newspaperdom and has rode nobly the billows up to the present time and bids fair to continue indefinitely. Charles T. Huston was the parent of this, then small sheet. At the time he was a student at the Old Academy, considered by the classic Athenians, next door to the college, and in fact, it was well up along its lines and all Athenians, here and abroad, can look back on it with admiration. There is certainly some pride in writing these lines—that the Athenian is gong to continue as a publication to jar memory back to this old and renowned seat of learning. All along its course the Athenian has been a wanderer, published here and there at the convenience of the printer, and often at prices unjustifiable, but through the efforts of some liberal citizens the Athenian has a permanent home, and will be printed by the Athens high school in their own print shop.
The Scribe. This paper was launched in 1841 by Q. W. Worden a man that was known in the newspaper field throughout the state as of more than ordinary ability in his work. While Horace W. Greeley was probably the more luminous writer, the two men were similar in their methods, especially as to past history. In politics the paper supported the Whig party and just how it came to succumb is rather an enigma unless it was that the people became estranged to it from the fact that all of a sudden it changed its politics. The Scribe was fairly well supported, both in advertising and subscriptions of course at that time the town was small, not having more that 800 inhabitants, yet the country surrounding was good, expenses light and he was not encumbered to any great amount and a person familiar with the business at that time must fail to see any real cause for suspension but Mr. Worden knew and he was not the kind of man to preach it from the house tops. However, taking times into consideration, it was a well edited paper and had a high standing among journalists. His word of advice was always to be relied upon. The Scribe was discontinued in 1842, and immediately was succeeded by the Democrat Laborer’s Advocate which gained the largest circulation of any paper in the county. The suspended work on the canal bankrupted the patrons and the paper in 1845.
Pomeroy’s Gazette. In the year 1855 Mark M. Pomeroy, from up about Corning came down and established the Athens Gazette. What outlook he had for success was not very substantial, yet the Gazette flourished for a time and then went the way of the Scribe. Pomeroy had natural newspaper ability and was an entertaining writer, but probably not the cleanest. He was known as “Brick” Pomeroy and he was a brick in every sense.
The Weekly News. In about 1859 D. V. Stedge commenced the publication of a small local paper. Mr. Stedge was a printer and also a barber. The paper had a good showing of advertisements, some considerable job work and was unusually well written and in everything deserved success, but like all the others before it reached its terminal.
Waverly and Athens Democrat. In 1861 this publication drifted to Athens and was managed and edited by Daniel Shultz. While Shultz was a good sort of a person, he failed to possess sufficient journalistic ability to become famous. He eventually moved to Newburg, NY where he had considerable political success.
Bradford County Democrat. Alone in the early 1870s this paper was started by Lawrence and Burt Cannon of Rome, PA ad survived about a year and was then moved back to Rome.
The Athens Gleaner. With the launching of this paper, in March 1870, a new era opened in the field of journalism in this section of Bradford County. The publication had clean sailing. The Gleaner was a good paper, devoted mostly to local history and the average Athenian thirsted for it and grabbed it up like a hungry god would a slice of liver. Two weeks after the Gleaner was issued the Athens Gazette was launched by Charles Hinton, then of Ithaca, and the race for success commenced. The Gazette was a cleanly printed paper, and well edited. The heads of the Gleaner were lifelong citizens of the town, one of them having been born here, while the other was a journalist from the lower part of the state and had a good newspaper reputation while the Gazette man was scarcely known and had many more enemies than friends, they had in fact worked up sort of a “war hate” against him. Both papers installed printing presses the Gazette installing a more modern machine than the Gleaner and the Gazette eventually printed the Gleaner. Time wore along and the Gleaner gave up.
Shortly after the Athens Gazette was sold to Spaulding and Frasier. Mr. Frasier having been an editorial writer on the New York Witness. They published the paper four or five weeks when the office burned and Athens as without a paper, except the Athenian which had recently been resurrected by J. T. Corbin and I. K. Park, both high school students. It was good in its makeup, bright and sparkling in its contents, and again came to the front in the nick of time as there was no paper nearer than Waverly. Finally, Houston proposed to Charles Hinton to enter into a partnership and revive the Gazette. At the close of the year the partnership was dissolved leaving Hinton in full control of the old paper. He at once moved the office to the center of the town. The business began to grow both in advertising, job work and subscriptions at one time having three thousand subscribers, with only one paper in Bradford County in the lead.
Athens Daily News. About 1890 S. W. Alvord came along with his Daily News, a small paper which he printed on a job press. It met with some success up to the time of the Kicker Campaign when it was suspended, and the Weekly News took its place. After this political quarrel was over the Daily News publication was resumed and after a time sold to John Hamaker of Wyalusing. The paper was well looked after and became quite a favorite with the people of Athens. It was then sold to George S. Curtis, who came here from Michigan. This was followed with the organization known as The News Publishing Company, Mr. Curtis remaining as the managing editor, and a business manager came from Pittsburgh, but it failed to reach the forefront as a final conclusion was taken over by the Gazette, managed and published by Frank H. Cook who successfully piloted both papers for more that seven years, when he merged with the Evening Times of Sayre which is still in publication today as the Morning Times.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
