A Milan-native was recently honored during Hallmark Drama’s national broadcast of the American Humane Hero Dog Awards on Oct. 20.
Jill Elston received the 2021 American Humane Veterinary Nurse Award after a nationwide search and tens of thousands of public votes were counted.
A special blue-ribbon panel of celebrities and renowned veterinary and animal care professionals deliberated on hundreds of nominees, according to the Animal Care Sanctuary.
Online voting determined the winner after nominees were narrowed down to the top five contestants.
The award was created to honor the achievements of hero veterinarians or veterinary nurses who save and improve the lives of pets and animals, said the ACS.
Shelter medicine has been Elston’s passion as she cares for animals with no home, protects the wounded and abused and leads a team of veterinary professionals in underserved rural areas.
The ACS said that she is always first in line to take home neglected animals, rehabilitates dogs and helps sick ones recover and they call her the “St. Jude of ACS.”
They also call her home the “Mama Jill’s Home for Lost Souls” since it serves as a hospice for older animals who aren’t candidates for adoption, but deserve the dignity of a home at the end of their lives.
Houston native Dr. Mary Kate Lawler was declared the 2021 American Hero Veterinarian winner on the broadcast as well.
“We are so pleased to help shine a light on two outstanding veterinary professionals who go above and beyond to provide essential veterinary care to animals in need,” said Tara Bidgood, DVM, PhD, DACVCP, Executive Director, Veterinary Professional Services and Medical Affairs, Zoetis Petcare. “Jill Elston exemplifies caring and compassion professionally and in her personal life.”
