Mutual Broadcasting System’s Coast-To-Coast Commentator on national affairs Fulton Lewis, Jr. appeared in person at Sayre High School Auditorium on Wednesday, February 10, 1943. This was sponsored by the West Sayre Businessmen’s Association, Inc., as a civic enterprise. The event featured Lewis’s regular international broadcast from the stage at 7:00 p.m. followed by an outstanding talk on National Affairs at 8:00 p.m. The established price for admission was $1.35 plus .15 tax for a total of $1.50.
Fulton Lewis was the man who was voted America’s Number 1 Commentator on National Affairs by members of Congress.
Every night Monday through Friday, he brought “The Top of the News From Washington” to an audience of millions on the radio. His national broadcast was a feature of the event in Sayre on February 10.
He was the first to disclose dealings between Standard Oil of New Jersey and L. G. Farbenindustrie (a German chemical and pharmaceutical conglomerate) of Germany, which delayed the development of the Synthetic Rubber Industry. Lewis’ disclosures preceded by more than a month the hearings before the Truman investigating committee at which the whole story was brought into the open.
He was the first to suggest to the War Department the idea of recognizing performance on the production line. When the plan was officially adopted by the War Production Board. Lewis earned the thanks of America’s Defense Workers.
He uncovered the fact that the sugar shortage could be averted by making the alcohol needed for production of smokeless powder and other war materials out of grain instead of sugar.
He was the first to reveal that Harold Ickes (U.S. Secretary of the Interior) would ration gasoline to service stations.
Lewis was influential in persuading the U. S. Congress to allow broadcasting of Congressional activity.
Nobody knew until he went on the air what he would talk about.
As a speaker Lewis received tumultuous reception in personal appearances throughout the country.
800 people filled the Sayre High School auditorium for Mr. Lewis’ presentation. The follow up reports of the event said he pulled no punches during his forty-five-minute presentation. The evening ended with music from the Sayre High School Orchestra led by Nelson Sickler.
The areas South of Lockhart Street on Keystone Avenue to the Athens Brough Line and anything West of Keystone Ave was where most of the West Sayre Businesses were located.
Members of the West Sayre Businessmen’s Association in 1943 that sponsored civic enterprise were: Stern Ashley, Lloyd Ashley, Bowen’s Dairy, J. D. Brainard, H. E. Cowles, Croft Lumber Company, Jay Collins, Justus H. Dimon, Roland C. Drake, Carl Etshman, D. E. Evans, Cloverdale Farms Company, Clarence Fox, Harrington and Company, Arthur Geiss, H. A. Hartung, Chiropodist, John Hair, Paul Harris Company, Athens Dairy Company, Athens and Sayre Gas Company, William L. Johnston, Sayre Motor Company, Samuel Kresge, Lyman Matthews, Claude McKean, Northern Pennsylvania Power Company, J. Olive Morris, Ernest W. Parks. Seven Sisters Sweet Shop, Dr. R. K. Rounds, Jay T. Scanlin, Bird Sumner, The Quality Press, Charles C. West, George M West, Jack Garrity, The Morley Theater, Clifford R. Jones, J. J. Zubris, Stroehmann Bros. Co.
Henry Farley is a founding member and past president of the Sayre Historical Society. He is currently president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
