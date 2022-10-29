If you’ve ever seen the movie “Braveheart,” this line, spoken through a sinister smirk by the evil English executioner, is the preamble to Mel Gibson’s final moment on screen as Scottish hero William Wallace. Seconds before being disemboweled and hacked into quarters (none of which, thankfully, was shown on screen) Gibson/Wallace summons his last strength to bellow “FREEDOM!”
Much more dramatic than where I’m headed with today’s topic, and much more worthy as well, of a final scene with Robert the Bruce leading a charge against the English while using Wallace’s death to inspire his citizen-army.
Like William Wallace, I too am a prisoner… a prisoner of the spoken and written word. The little buggers never cease to confound and surprise me. I get an email from Word Genius every day featuring the Word of the Day. Mostly they are words I’ve never seen or heard, let alone used. They serve to show me just how under-educated is my literary palette. Like Wallace, I would like to say a word…I just don’t know any.
Research ( not my own) has revealed that William Shakespeare was possessed of a vocabulary approaching 54,000 words. The average American today, according to that same research, has a vocabulary of approximately 3000 words.
To paraphrase the legendary Rod Serling (look him up, kids), I submit for your consideration the following English language words…you’ll find them in The Twilight Zone…or in my email.
Here’s one that I guessed probably had to do with stepping off a merry-go-round and wobbling across the elementary school playground like I did as a child: Spindrift. I was wrong. Spindrift is the spray blown from the crests of waves by the wind. Or it could be driving snow or sand. I always thought it was just spray, or snow, or sand. “Wow, this spindrift is blinding.” I’d bet a buck that saying that to someone would get you a response like “What the heck are you talking about?”
Have you ever walked barefoot through a dark room and smashed your hallux against heavy furniture? When the pain–and an appropriate stream of invective–subsided, did you tell whomever cried out “what’s all the noise about?”, “I just broke my big toe!” Your hallux and your big toe are one and the same. Two of them are halluces.
If you are like I am, first–I’m sorry; and second–you might surmise that atticism has to do with storing boxes and Christmas decorations in that space under the roof where squirrels and bats like to hide out. No, no, no…an atticism is a well-turned phrase, a concise manner of speech. What does “a well turned phrase” really mean? Is there a poorly turned phrase? How do you know when to turn it? Does it turn golden brown and burble on top when it’s ready to be well turned?
The preceding was NOT a concise manner of speech, by the way.
If someone comments in the run of small talk that the clouds are very roriferous (and doesn’t everybody?), wouldn’t you think maybe they’re talking about thunder? Sounds like it to me. Wrong again…roriferous clouds are guilty of producing or generating dew. Ask any meteorologist worth his or her salt, I suppose.
If you’re among those who loved seeing the Philadelphia Phillies reach the World Series, that makes you an infracaninophile. If you’re pulling for Penn State to beat Ohio State at Beaver Stadium this weekend, you, too, are an infracaninophile. It happens that I’m a double infracaninophile this weekend. Such a person is one who loves or roots for the underdogs.
Sometimes a word looks much classier than its meaning would suggest. Here’s a good example: Vibrissae. That simply smacks of class and elegance. It rolls off the tongue with all the sophistication of the absolute upper crust. What it is, is the long stiff hairs growing around the mouth or elsewhere on the face of many mammals as an organ of touch. It’s what keeps your tabby or your Siamese or tortoise shell from bumping into doorways. Whiskers. So much for class or elegance.
Speaking of tabby or Siamese or tortoise shell…those are hyponyms. Here’s a definition that’s almost too weird to understand in its own right: a hyponym is “a word of more specific meaning than a general or subordinate term applicable to it.” In this case, that general or subordinate term is cat.
I’ve always thought I understood the meaning of thither. I have three brothers and a thither. I seem to have had that wrong.
Thither also has nothing to do with an inthtrument used to thnip a pieth of paper. I’ve been so misinformed. Thither means “to or toward that place,” as in “You go thither and buy a copy of this newspaper while you’re there.”
For a hysterical bit of Shakespeare’s 54,000 word vocabulary, I recommend highly that you google John Branyan’s recitation of The Three Little Pigs.
Meanwhile, this prisoner wishes you bliss, contentment, delight, elation, enjoyment, euphoria, exhilaration, glee…in a word–happiness.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
