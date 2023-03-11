A brief conversation in the family car a few nights back, on one of the Valley’s busier avenues with a line of those new-fangled intensely bright white headlights streaming toward me:
“You’re driving pretty fast for this street.”
“Doesn’t matter how fast I’m going, I can’t see anything anyway.”
Apparently that wasn’t the right response.
Wrong responses don’t have to be verbal. Those intensely bright white headlights were a wrong response to a perceived problem with the old tried and true headlights accepted by generations of motorists. I hate the modern update. Who ever thought it was a great idea to blind the oncoming drivers?
Maybe it’s because my eyes are three-quarters of a century old, but the fact is those headlights are overwhelmingly harsh, either coming at me on a two lane street or blasting me from behind in my rear view mirror. A rainy night magnifies the problem by orders of magnitude.
I was perfectly content with the old style headlights, even though they may have been less able to chase the shadows from the side of the road for a thousand yards ahead. I certainly never asked for prison wall spotlights to become standard equipment on my car. I have no need to know if squirrels and bunny rabbits are cavorting together twenty yards to the side of the road in somebody’s yard. So what if a kid on a bike crossed the street four blocks ahead of me? He’d be home in his jammies before I could get to that intersection. Meanwhile, how many fellow drivers would have cursed at me for torching their photoreceptors for fifteen seconds after encountering such beacons on my car? That’s if my car had them, of course.
Wrong responses seem to pop up fairly frequently over the span of my several decades on this good earth. I have a vague, disturbing memory of a time during my first decade when one or the other of my elder brethren taught me a particularly filthy little limerick. Assuming I was probably 6 years old, the two most likely perps would have been 11 and 12. In retrospect, I have to wonder where did such little kids learn the gutter-speak this timeless rhyme featured? And why didn’t they warn me not to repeat it to our mother? I was six years old…I thought she’d be impressed with my “poetry.” Maybe that “young man from Kent” was a friend of hers…
I don’t know. But I do believe the guilty elder brethren probably learned a more severe lesson that day than I did.
Every now and then, by the way, honesty can be the wrong response. I learned that terrible truth in Basic Training in the heat of a summer morning in Texas. Our Training Instructor had provided our entire Flight (that’s Air Force language for Company) with the answers to military training questions we would face in a classroom the next day. Along with that largesse came the threat of pain beyond imagining if any one of us didn’t get every answer right.
As a body, the 65 of us who were living under the shadow of eternal agony swore a pact to lie for all we were worth when the sun rose. We knew that sawed-off, vicious little man would ask the question after forming us up for the march to the chow hall for breakfast: “Is there anyone here who doesn’t know all the answers to all the questions?”
Sixty-four bald-faced liars stood as one, silent, stoic, proud. One, just one solitary fool, fell prey to his own misguided sense of personal integrity. One filthy traitor to the cause. The lonliest guy in Texas.
I barely recognized my own arm, waving in the air for the world to see. That potty-mouthed little fiend was instantly at my scrawny chest, bellowing up into the underside of my jaw as I stood at the position of attention, right arm withering like a deflating balloon to flop uselessly at my side. Worse than the incredibly creative language this crazed terrier was unleashing, was the weight of 64 pairs of eyes surrounding me, condemning me for all time. The only thing any of them heard in the TI’s harangue was the cancellation of our weekend pass. I was dead meat, just waiting to be sliced and diced.
As the ancient Knight says about the Nazi sympathizer who drank from the wrong ”grail” in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, “He chose poorly.”
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
