It’s an odd thing…there are random moments when I think I see or hear one or the other of my old feline pals somewhere here in the Great House of El Rancho Davis. Intellectually I know they’re lying side by side, wrapped in burial shrouds down by the tool shed, but I’m not entirely convinced they’re not gleefully haunting me just for the heck of it.
Eight years ago, this tale was part of my Facebook entries for May 7th:
“One of the Large Lads, the Plus-sized Puddies, the Fat Boys is going to poop a pen cap, and I am seriously flummoxed. I came through the front door moments ago after a stint entertaining the masses who tune in to hang on my every utterance (he says with a sly wink) only to find five of the six essential pieces of a pen laying at various spots in the living room, computer room, and dining room: upper half here, bottom half there, spring over there, clip under this chair and well chewed ink tube under that one. But no cap.
The little buggers have obviously grown thumbs because there can be no other explanation. As I write this, Goliath has made a few noises like an old tomcat in rut…or an old tomcat trying to pass a piece of plastic. Can’t be in rut…that was snipped from his anatomy years ago, as was Kael’s.
So it’s not natural urges that are giving the chubby little fool his yowling voice. This is the same beast who swallowed a Chinese finger trap whole, and then regurgitated it in perfect–but somewhat slimy–condition, not long afterwards.
I’ve come to expect the unexpected, but the ability to disassemble a pen…THAT requires thought and thumbs. It’s got me more than a little concerned because it’s a short leap from there to finding the knife drawer and learning how to grip those with malicious intent…”
Here’s another entry from Facebook, dated May 8, 2012:
“Caught a commercial on TV tonight featuring several of the big cats of Africa…such impressive beasts. Looked down at the living room floor where Goliath lay snoozing flat on his broad orange back, tiny front paws folded daintily on his blindingly white, massive expanse of soft, over-fed gut, one of Karen’s ponytail holders lying next to his pin head, where it fell when play time exhausted him. Embarrassing…”
Switching topics, I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge this weekend’s arrival of Mother’s Day, so here I offer my deeply moving Mother’s Day poem, dated May 8th, 2011:
“M is for the many times she beat me/ O is for the other times she tried to cook and eat me/ T is for the tire-iron that went upside my skull/ H is for the hurt that caused–sometimes sharp, sometimes dull/ E is for emergency room where I spent my childhood years/ R is for the rest of life living with my fears. Any one with a uterus can be a mother; it takes a special woman to be a MOM! “
And no, of course this is not about my mother. Simply a twisted bit of silliness that ran through my strange old mind. What follows is much closer to the mark…yet another Facebook entry–this one from May 8th, 2016:
“Happy Mother’s Day to each and every one of you who have taken on that incredible responsibility, either by bringing children into the world, or by accepting and raising children brought into the world by others. From right here in my home, to the two (now three) daughters who have taken on that role; to those of you who I either work with or claim as lifelong friends (not that co-workers and lifelong friends are mutually exclusive!) : Mother’s Day is your day! Enjoy it and be proud of yourselves. We would literally be nothing without you. While you’re at it, don’t forget to thank the lady who brought you into the world, as well. If she’s still among us, remember to give her a call, or a hug…and tell her she was right all along, after all. Even if that’s not true, it’s okay to let her believe it for a day.”
And there you have it… a lazy man’s version of writing a column…Facebook has to be good for something other than unsolicited drivel about politics, sports, cinema history, pictures of the food I ate at some greasy-spoon diner that would have gagged a maggot.
The more I re-read this thing in order to correct typos and grammar before sending it off via the internet, the more I think maybe we need a cat in the house again. Seems like a lovely idea for a Mother’s Day gift! I’ll let you know how THAT turns out!
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.