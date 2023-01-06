At a meeting held in Sayre January 8, 1923, addressed by the Rev. Dr. Charles Leonard, who was purported to be a resident of Williamsport, an effort was made to arouse the interest for the purpose of organizing the Ku Klux Klan here. The meeting ended shortly after a member of the Knight of Columbus, who was present, challenged some statements made by the speaker regarding that organization.
Letters postmarked Williamsport, PA and bearing the date December 31, were received a few days prior to the meeting by many men residing in Sayre, Athens, and vicinity. At the top of an enclosed card appeared the word “Admit” and after it was written the name of the recipient. The rest of the notice read, “Closed meeting to be held at Eighmey Hall, Sayre, PA Monday January 8, 1923, at 7:30 p.m. Rev. Dr. Charles Leonard will lecture on a subject not only interesting to yourself, your home, your community, and our country. Do not fail to attend. Please keep confidential, Auspices Political and Economic Society.”
Despite the request that the invitations be kept confidential many who received them displayed them to others and that evening many people were of the opinion that the meeting was to be conducted by the Ku Klux Klan. Others some of whom attended said they did not know the nature of the meeting until they arrived there and were attracted by curiosity.
When the hour of 7:30 arrived, there were probably 75 men gathered about the entrance to the hall, but the meeting was delayed and by the time the hall was opened at 8:15 o’clock many had gone away, so that there were about 30 present when the speaker began his discourse.
He outlined the ideals of the Klan and said that it was not anti-anything but was pro American and pro Protestant. He claimed that many wrongs were committed and laid to the organization of which it was not guilty and cited examples where he said detrimental acts had been committed for the purpose of creating sentiment adverse to the Klan.
It was in his discussion of the status of the Knights of Columbus and the Roman Catholic Church that a member of that organization and church raised questions with the speaker, claiming that the charges made by him were untrue. A discussion followed that became rather spirited.
Folders containing 12 pages of printed matter and applications for membership in the organization were distributed. The pamphlet purports to have been written by William Joseph Simmons, Imperial Wizard of the Klan. On the front cover was the figure of a masked horseman bearing a flaming cross and the words “Ku Klux Klan, Yesterday, Today and Forever. The ‘fiery’ summons”. The application contained a large number of questions mostly relating to citizenship, parentage, creed, etc.
Whether any applications for membership were received at the meeting was not known.
On January 9, 1923, the Sayre Evening Times received a communication from the Klan on the very ornate letterhead of the Klan. C. H. Stevens Kleagle for North Central Pennsylvania who gave his version of the meeting and stated in the letter that Sayre is a town where free speech is limited, He felt the town needed the Klan very much. In his letter Stevens said that from somewhere in the rear of the hall, a doorknob was thrown at the speaker. If this missile had reached its mark, it surely would have caused serious injury if not actual death. A few minutes later several rowdies forced their way in and others gathered at the top of the stairway, From this time on the speaker was interrupted by insulting remarks, questions from parties who knew no courtesy and cat calls accompanied by vulgar language. They were very much surprised that such an incident would happen in Sayre where they were given to understand the citizens respected the rights of everyone.
The Ku Klux Klan was active in the Valley for several years starting in 1923 and surviving at least until 1927. I found many ads in the papers that gave information on coming field days and meetings. I discovered that the Klan was a family affair the ads called all Klansmen and Klanswomen, Tri K girls, Junior Boys and Krusaders to bring their robes and attend all day events that included a public Klan Wedding and Child Christening, a play “America on Guard” free auto repair service, good music by the Endicott Ladies Drum Corps, a cross burning, a ball game, fireworks and speeches by Grand Dragon Shaw. One ad said “Kome one Kome all, Kome and hear the truth. A parade took place on July 4, 1927, and according to local papers of the time several hundred people attended the all-day rally and march. The actual march encompassed seven miles and went through Athens and Sayre. The Klan advertised a K.K.K. Celebration July 3rd and 4th 1927 at the Interstate Fair Grounds in Athens.
Why was the Klan in the Valley? There was never a large Black population in the whole county but there was a large immigrant population, and they were the targets of the Klan. In a newspaper article written by a Dr. T. J. Mackay the views of the Klan about Jews, Catholics, and Foreigners were clearly explained. The bulk of the article was condemning the Catholic Church, so they were the obvious target of the Klan. Many of the local Catholics at that time were either Irish, Italian or Eastern European Immigrants who work primarily on the railroad.
Henry Farley is a founding member and past president of the Sayre Historical Society. He is currently president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
