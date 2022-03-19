GLENS FALLS — With their backs up against the wall, the Newfield Trojans boys basketball team used an improbable comeback to take down the No. 1 team in the state to advance them to the New York State Class C Championship game.
Down by nine with six minutes left, the Trojans finished the game on a 19-6 run to defeat Pierson from Long Island by a score of 66-62. That run didn’t come easy, but the Trojans were used to being in that position.
“We’re more of a second half team, we have been all season and it showed tonight,” said Newfield guard Jalen Hardison. “In the fourth quarter we switched to man and we wanted them to put the ball on the floor. We made them uncomfortable with the ball and it worked.”
Despite trailing for most of the game, the Trojans got off to a fast start where they started out with an 11-2 run. They rode that to take a 22-11 lead at the end one before trailing 34-30 at the end of the half.
The Whalers increased that lead in the third quarter and into the fourth where they led by a score of 56-47. That was when the Trojans ended with a 13-point swing.
Sealing the game for Newfield was Derek Pawlewicz with a steal with eight seconds left, after Hezekiah McCoy gave them the go-ahead lead on an old-fashioned three-point play with just over a minute left.
Leading the way in scoring for the Trojans was Zach Taylor with 15 points, while Hardison followed closely behind with 14 points.
“We love being the underdogs with no pressure on us,” said Newfield Head Coach Mike Nembhard. “I have a group of guys that just like to go out and play and that’s what gets us wins. We set a goal in the beginning of the year to win the state title and now we’re a step closer.”
Newfield now advances to the New York State Class C Championship game on Saturday night at 7 p.m. They will match up against hometown Stillwater for all of the hardware.
