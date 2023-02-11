It was mid-October and my wife’s blood was fairly percolating with the excitement of a new household project. The manic obsession had been building for several months, and I had employed my lowest-key enthusiasm to deflect suggestions of “This is an immediate concern” quite successfully.
Once she’s got the bit in her teeth, however, she is an irresistible force; and I, unfortunately, am a moveable object. Resistance becomes utterly pointless.
Thus it was that I crumbled and agreed–outwardly– that new carpet in the master bedroom and the guest room/my office, was a brilliant idea. Inwardly, I was more than a little conflicted, but digging my heels in would have been as effective as the classic cartoon panel of the field mouse standing upright and flipping off the on-rushing eagle with its talons extended. The end was upon me.
Now…I fancy I am a lot like most men: I see no reason ever for rearranging furniture. The bed is where it is because we LIKED it there! Why, then, does it suddenly need to be across the room, which necessitates the moving of a 700 pound dresser filled with 29 pairs of new socks…and about half a million other articles of clothing, at least half of which peek out over the edges and render the drawers unclosable?
The desk in the guest room/office is heavier than 500 buckets of tungsten, but I’m not dead yet, so yes, I can inch it through the door, down the hall, around the corner and into the living room–temporarily–where it will wait with the disassembled guest bed, while the new carpet gets laid. And that’s all I’m going to say about that.
Sorry, I got sidetracked. Back, then, to October. It was then that we went to a reputable home improvement store, chose carpeting for both rooms, and qualified for a store credit card, so the purchase wouldn’t encroach upon the budget for the impending holiday shopping season. We were assured that the carpet would be ordered immediately after a representative came to El Rancho Davis and took measurements. So far, so good. We were on track to have lovely new flooring and rearranged furniture in both rooms well in advance of Thanksgiving.
Several days later, a personable young man showed up with a laser measuring device and a notebook. He was less than a half hour at his job, and promised the measurements would be in the hands of the store’s subcontractor, and the cut-to-perfection carpeting would be at the installer’s shop in something less than ten days. The anticipation began to build. Three weeks later, we stopped by the flooring department of the home improvement store because we had heard nothing. “Oh yes, Mr Davis, your carpet was received and signed for at the installer’s on November 4th.” A promise to call them on our behalf was all it took to mollify us.
Later that week, I got an email from the installer–sent at 1:37 a.m. — assuring me they were “waiting for product” and would contact me as soon as the pandemic-caused delays in delivery eased up. Someone was lying.
Long story somewhat shortened: that identical email–always sent at about 1:37 a.m. arrived once a week every week from early November until just last week. In the meantime a dozen attempts to get the home improvement store to give me their version of the truth–which varied almost weekly–and to have them rattle the chains at the installer. Several phone conversations with several different reps at the installer produced several new and thinly veiled BS putoffs.
All this time I was torn by conflicting emotions…fury at the shabby customer service, and a secret hope that maybe I wouldn’t have to move any beds or desks after all. There was no shortage, by the way, of my own thinly veiled threats of a letter to corporate headquarters and a demand for removal of the charge from my store credit card. Thanksgiving gave way to Christmas, and then on to New Year; and now Valentines Day approaches.
Here’s the stupidest part of the whole ridiculous tale: we finally got an appointment that will result in new carpeting perfectly installed before you read this thing…and the next morning, my traditional email from the installer arrived at 1:37a.m. to tell me they’re still waiting for product to arrive. Once they start lying they can’t stop.
By the time you finish reading this, I expect my spine to be in traction, and the beds, dressers and desks to be in different spots in their respective rooms. But I’m sure they’ll be where we really wanted them in the first place.
Oh, good Lord! I just remembered: the closet floors need to be hoe’d out too! This just gets better and better.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
