TUNKHANNOCK — Athens made the long trek to Tunkhannock and took one to the chops, falling by a 37-5 count.

No misprint there. Tunkhannock plated 19 first-inning runs and added 12 in the third.

Athens came away with four hits in the game and scores twice in the first inning then added three more in the third.

Iziah Bailey led Athens with a single and three RBI and Elloiott Chilson had a base hit with two runs scored.

Also for Athens, Easton Paul logged a hit, one RBI and a run; Luke Shores had a hit and a run, Nicolo Rossettie-Cabrera scored a run; and Zachary Renninger had an RBI.

The loss drops Athens into the elimination bracket and will play again on Tuesday.

