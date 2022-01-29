WATKING GLEN — Waverly won eight of the 12 events but Watkins Glen had just enough depth to pull off a 91-87 win over the Wolverines in an IAC meet.

Kaden Wheeler and Jerrell Sackett won two individual events each. Wheeler won the 200 IM in two minutes, 8.84 seconds and the 100 fly with a time of 55.03.

Sackett’s individual wins came in the 50 free with a time of 21.97 and in the 100 free in 50.14.

The pair teamed with Liam Wright and Sheldon Huddleston to win the 400 free relay in 3:35.96.

Waverly also won the 200 medley relay in 1:51.91.

Oscar Williams was a double winner for the Wolverines, taking the 100 back in 58.24 and teaming with Ryan Clark, Huddleston and Finn Williams to take the 200 free relay in 1:38.88.

Waverly will host Southern Cayuga at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday,.

