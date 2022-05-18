MARATHON — Waverly and Watkins Glen joined Marathon for a tri-match at Maple Hill on Tuesday.

The host Olympians went 2-0 on the day, posting a team score of 195 to the Wolverines’ 197 and the Senecas’ 256.

Marathon’s Savanna Warfield earned medalist honors with a 45. That was one stroke better than teammate Abby Ensign the the Waverly duo of Breanna Robinson and Maddy Farnham, each with a 46.

Also scoring for the Olympians were Kendre Euson with a 51 and Kate Anderson with a 53.

Cailin Martin, who shot 70, also started for Marathon.

Lauryn DeLill carded a 49 for Waverly and Addison Hunt scored with a 56.

Also starting for Waverly was Sophia Sileo, who had a 57.

Watkins Glen was led by Haley Tuttle wiuth a 57. Also scoring for the Senecas were Yi Ji with a 60, Mischa Saret-Taber with a 62 and, with a 77, Aubrey Klemann.

Next up for all teams will be the IAC Championships at 9 a.m. Friday at Tomasso’s.

