ATHENS — Coming into the season, Canton was projected to have one of the best football teams in the Northern Tier League.
So far, the Warriors have delivered, rolling to a 7-0 record and rarely being challenged. A 21-7 win over a South Williamsport team with a wicked defense was the closest game the Warriors have had this season.
For Athens, this daunting task is one it must undertake. The Wildcats are currently fourth in the Class AAA playoff rankings. Only the top four teams advance. There are still a couple of weeks left in the regular season, but Athens needs to finish well to move on to the postseason.
The task comes down to stopping or at lease limiting Canton’s running game. Riley Parker, with 522 yards and nine TDs on 60 runs won’t make it easy. Neither will quarterback Cooper Kitchen (43-336-10), backs Hayden Ward (31-267-5); Michael Davis (21-146-3), etc.
Canton can throw a little, too. Kitchen has 445 yards and six TDs through the air from 20 completions on 41 throws.
Bellows is his top target with nine catches for 276 yards and two scores. Austin Allen, Parker, Hudson Ward and Hayden Ward are also active in the passing game.
The line’s the thing. Big and physical, Canton’s front wall gives the Warriors an edge against most competition.
How Athens handles that line will tell the tale.
If the Wildcats can handle Canton up front, quarterback Mason Lister will get the time to add to his 57-of-91, 983 yard, 11 TD performance.
Karter Rude leads the receivers with 17 catches for 358 yards and four scores. JJ Babcock has 14 grabs for 213 yards and four TDs and Shayne Reid has 202 yards and three scores on 13 receptions.
Reid also leads Athens on the ground with 764 yards and eight TDs on 79 runs. Also for Athens, Caleb Nichols has 227 yards and three TDs on 23 carries; Jaden Wright has 153 yards and two TDs on 27 runs; and Lister has 121 yards and five scores on 42 carries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.