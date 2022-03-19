It doesn’t seem likely that we’ll ever know if COVID-19 and its variants had a major impact on the world’s population of spiders, but the truth is it has been an exceptionally quiet year or more in the life of The Great and Wondrous Slipperman, slayer of spiders, defender of the food and keeper of the peace. He, as you may know, is my SuperHero alter ego, capable at a moment’s notice of bringing death and destruction to hordes of rampaging arachnids with his Mighty Right and Mighty Left Slippers.
Might that era of relative calm be coming to a horrifying end? Might there be a new adversary approaching on a foul wind from the south? Several news sources are predicting an unprecedented invasion of massive proportions, involving monstrous multicolored spiders as big as the palm of your hand! And get this: they’re going to be dropping from the sky on homemade parachutes!
Be that as it may, legions of arachnid paratroopers three inches across, blowing in on a southerly breeze–they’ve been seen in Georgia in large numbers–constitute a vision of horror I would rather not witness. I don’t think I care that they’re actually beautiful in a hideous, spidery way. I don’t think I care that we’re told they’re harmless and shy. It means little to me that their fangs aren’t long enough to puncture human skin. Spiders on steroids don’t just drop out of the sky to rasp a cheery “How do you do?”
A spider three inches across lands on me with those skinny, segmented, stilted legs scrabbling up my arm or chest, and I’m gonna shriek like a baby, legendary alter ego be darned! Slipperman’s going to need a bigger boot! These things are real, folks. They’re called Joro Spiders and they apparently hitched a ride on container ships from East Asia.
Shock heaped upon terror– they weave ten-foot-wide webs! Ten feet! If you watched Frodo get rolled up in Shelob’s web in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, you’ve already got an idea of what’s coming. It could be one strange summer.
But enough about that. On a cheerier note–and forgive me if you’re an Ohio State fan through and through–it was absolutely delightful to watch Penn State’s mens’ basketball team rally in the second half of their Big Ten Conference Tournament game last week to send the Buckeyes home. It almost made up for the consecutive years of fourth quarter collapses on the football field that allowed Ohio State to break our collective PSU hearts. Almost.
I included in this space last week some of the lyrics of a ‘60’s song penned by Bob Dylan when you could still understand what he was saying. Side note: saw him live in Elmira several years ago…worst concert I’ve ever suffered through. Incredibly disappointing. As for that song, The Times They Are A-Changin’, the sad truth is as earnest as the message was, the activism it trumpeted really didn’t solve much of anything.
Absolutely at the other end of the “message” spectrum in the same decade was a song written by John Lennon in an attempt to create a campaign song for LSD guru Timothy Leary’s attempt to become governor of California. That song was “Come Together,” and it was filled with what Lennon himself called gobbledygook.
Love of LSD and endorsement by John Lennon were not enough to sweep Leary into the California State House.
You have got to agree with Lennon…this is gobbledygook: “Here come old flat top, he come grooving up slowly, he got joo joo eyeball, he one holy roller, he got hair down to his knee…got to be a joker, he just do what he please.” A few other noteworthy lines (attributes of the candidate?): “He wear no shoe shine, he got toe jam football.” It gets better folks: “he got walrus gumboot…he one spinal cracker…he got feet down below his knee…hold you in his armchair you can feel his disease.”
Only John Lennon could have written such timeless praise for a candidate. “He roller coaster…he one mojo filter…got to be good looking ‘cause he’s so hard to see.” Welcome, Timothy Leary, to your opportunity to write a concession speech on election night.
And in closing, an unsolicited opinion from the heart: I absolutely detest Starbucks coffee. I can’t for the life of me understand how anyone fell under the spell of advertising that told us this battery acid was actually delectable coffee. I’d rather swill French Vanilla turpentine. And they want six bucks for a cup of that sludge! You can’t make it taste good by throwing money at it!
Always one to search for a bargain, I’ll be buying no-name Keurig cups by the boxful for the same six dollars I withheld from the Starbucks “coffee” folks. And… I’ll be shopping for Mighty Right and Mighty Left spider stomping boots at the same time.
