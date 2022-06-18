ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Round Top park has had several upgrades in preparation for the summer season, announced Township Parks Commission Chairman Richard Bean.
On Friday, Bean shared what has been added to the park.
“We had a grant of $190,000 for off road vehicles, if you went to the back gate, you would see another pavilion for them,” he said. “There’s a big new sign and a new boat ramp.”
County Commissioners approved a donation of $22,000 to Athens Township Parks and Recreation for the construction of an observation deck at Round Top Park.
“Right now we’re planning on putting in an overlook, we’ve been trying now for over a year and a half because of this pandemic, and the price of materials is just going right through the roof,” he said. “It’s been a lot of work trying to get things going.”
Bean is hopeful for the new addition to the park. “We would really like to have it up by October,” he said.
The Commission Chairman also shared what has been done more recently to the family friendly park. “We have now done an aerial video of the entire park so people can see what Round Top is like,” he said. “It is up on our Facebook page.”
In addition, the park will have events to look forward to in the upcoming months, “On Oct. 8 we’re having a 5K race up there, our first one,” he said. “There have been 5Ks up there, but nothing we’ve sponsored.”
Bean added that he is excited about the event, “It’s called Round Top Romp. It’s going to be down the mountain and back up,” he said.
Round Top park is now open to the public, 7 a.m -8 p.m., Sunday through Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.