C. Wayne Davidson, 92, of Towanda, Pa. formerly of East Athens, Pa. passed away early Tuesday morning, September 21, 2021.
Wayne was born in Waverly, N.Y. on April 15, 1929, to J. Rodney and Sarah Grace Davidson. He was a graduate of Waverly High School with the Class of 1946. He was a graduate of the International Accountants Society (correspondence) and continued study through IAS following certification. Wayne continued his education through course work at Elmira College and the College of the Finger Lakes.
Wayne was employed by Kasco Mills in Waverly, N.Y. for over 10 years, achieving the position of Assistant Plant Manager, and in 1960, became employed by Sylvania Electric in Towanda for a 30 ½ year career. He retired in 1990 as Division Materials Manager. Wayne was a Past President of the Bradford County IMC, past member and director of the National Association of Accountants, past member of the American Production and Inventory Control Society, member of the GTP Men’s Club and Quarter Century Club, Towanda Gun Club, and Towanda Country Club. Wayne was a communicant of Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Towanda. Wayne is survived by his children, Scott Davidson of Newark, Ohio, Paul (Kathleen) Davidson of Philadelphia, Pa. and their children, Sara Davidson (Timothy Johnson), Clancy (Alex) Gallas and their children, Zuzu and Otis Wayne.
stepchildren, Nancy Heatwole of Leesburg, Va., David (Jane Utzman) Heatwole of State College, Pa. and their children, Eric and Troy, Virginia Heatwole (Judith Heartsong) of Germantown, Md., William Edward (Amy) Heatwole Jr. of Warrenton, VA and their children, Sara and Jacob, sister, Barbara Deitzer of Annapolis, MD, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was predeceased by his wives, Jean Chaffee Davidson on July 27, 1991, Marian Rittell Heatwole Davidson on October 16, 2017, brothers and sisters-in-law, John Edward and Frances Davidson, Keith and Betty Davidson and sister and brother-in-law, Rita and Nathan Cole.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Third Street, Towanda, Pa. with Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor as celebrant. Interment will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 106 Third St., Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of C. Wayne Davidson.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
