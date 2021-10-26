Wednesday, Oct. 27Girls SoccerSection IV Class B

Waverly at Chenango Valley 3:30 p.m.

Boys SoccerSection IV Class B

SVEC at Chenango Valley, 5:30 p.m.

VolleyballIAC Small School SouthDivision tiebreaker

Tioga at Candor, 6 p.m.

———Thursday, Oct. 28District IV Class AA Cross Country Championships

At Bloomsburg, 11 a.m./ 11:45 a.m.

———

Saturday, Oct. 30Boys SoccerDistrict IV Class AAA

Athens vs. Selinsgrove, site, time TBA

Girls SoccerDistrict IV Class AAA

Athens vs. Mifflimburg, site, time TBA

Recommended for you

Load comments