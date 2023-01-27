Alcohol consumption and manufacture became illegal in this country in 1921. One hundred years ago in 1923 those manufacturing the illegal beverage called moonshine were hunted down by the law to try to stop the practice. Nearly a quarter of a million illegal stills were seized in this country each year during prohibition.
Three large stills, eleven barrels of mash, twelve casks with a total capacity of 560 gallons partly filled with what was alleged to be corn and rye moonshine whiskey, and considerable other paraphernalia used in the distillation of alcoholic spirits, were uncovered January 25, 1923, when Sheriff Drake raided the home of Stephen Bazarnick at Ridgebury Township.
As a result of the raid, Bazarnick and his son, William were incarcerated in the Bradford County Jail at Towanda held in default of $1,000 bail fixed when the men were taken before Justice of the Peace Bonfoey in Sayre. Four gallons of the alleged liquor were seized by the Sheriff as evidence.
The title to the farm where the arrests were made was in Fred Quick’s name, a resident of Ridgebury Township, but was being purchased on a contract by Tekla Bazarnick, wife of Stephen and the mother of William Bazarnick. She had failed to make payments on the real estate and personal property as she had agreed and on January 24th legal papers were issued for the purpose of making a levy in her interest. Before going to the farm, however, the sheriff had been informed that the parties living there were suspected of being engaged in the illegal distillation of alcoholic liquors.
Sheriff Drake was accompanied by W. W. Slater, a rural mail carrier of Towanda. Acting on the tip, they started for the farm, which was located on top of a hill about five miles west of Wilawana. They drove the car as far as the farm of Harry Crandall where the snow drifts stopped them, and they then borrowed a team and bob sleds and drove through the snow to the place.
When several hundred feet from the house, the fumes of alcohol were plainly discernible. They found the house locked. Stephen Bazarnick was alone on the farm, but he refused to permit them to enter the house. He said his three sons and his wife were in Elmira and he had no key and protested vigorously when they intimated that they might break down the door.
By Telephone the sheriff communicated with District Attorney Schrier, who advised that a complaint be made and warrant issued before he attempted to use force, so Mr. Slater was sent to Sayre, while the sheriff remained on guard to prevent the removal of any of the booze or distilling implements that he suspected were concealed in the house, It was about 2 o’clock in the afternoon when they reached the place and it was dark by the time Slater was back with the warrant issued by Justice Bonfoey at Sayre. Theodore Palmer, motor officer for Sayre Borough accompanied Slater.
While Slater was after the warrant the three sons of Bazarnick drove up to the farm in an automobile. They had come from Elmira. The sheriff kept them at the place until the warrant was in his hands and then he placed Stephen and William under arrest. The booze and implements were locked in a large room in the rear of the house, and it was only when preparations had been made to cut the door down that a key was found and the door unlocked.
There was considerable livestock on the farm and the two younger boys were left there to care for the animals. The two prisoners, the three stills, and about five gallons of the product were loaded into the bob sled and later into the sheriff’s automobile and taken to Sayre.
The outfit was the most complete ever brought to Sayre. The largest still was shaped like an ordinary wash boiler with two large screw caps and a top connection for the worm or condensing tube. It had a capacity of about 40 gallons. This was new and had been used very little. Another had a capacity of about 30 gallons and showed much use, while the third and oldest unit held about 15 gallons.
The liquor taken to Sayre was pure like water. When poured out and a match applied it would not catch fire, although a paper dipped in it burned readily with a blue flame. One old timer in the justice office expressed the opinion that it contained no alcohol, then took a taste, made up a wry face, gave vent to a few expletives and decided that it did.
The Bazarnick’s had a home in Elmira, NY and from the extent of the outfit it appeared that they had been the source of much of the bootleg liquor in that city. They claimed that they had only recently started operations and did not understand the process of making liquor very well.
It was apparent that they were unskilled, because when the stills were in operation on the farm, people nearly a half mile distant were able to smell the fumes, and it was this that aroused suspicion. The officers said the house was completely permeated with the odor.
Henry Farley is a founding member and past president of the Sayre Historical Society. He is currently president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
