My sister butt-dialed me a couple of nights ago. Our calls back and forth are rare, so when I saw it was from her, I called right back…something dire must be in the works.
We had a good laugh when we realized she had had no intention of calling me, but it was a good long conversation that came from it. She’s well, I’m well, all of both households are well. Good hearing from you…yep…take care…we should do this more often…next time I butt dial, I hope it’s you that I call… have a good night…yep…so long.
The next morning, I got a text from her saying it was great chatting the night before. She signed the text in a way that swept 70 years to the side, and left me laughing at a memory. A memory that I just can’t place:
“Love, Gumbo Ooodo Iowah Sue.”
Seventy years ago, there must have come a day when, for reasons long lost in the mists of time, Gumbo Ooodo Iowah Sue became her name, however briefly. I’ve spent two days now trying to resurrect a memory that has stayed hidden, buried deeply in childhood’s murkiest vault. I don’t know if I was the one who came up with it, or if it was maybe her own invented Native American name in a Cowboys and Indians game we played when we were five and seven years old, among the towering lumber piles just beyond our back yard. I’ve texted her to have her jog my memory bank, but she must be out riding bareback, hunting bison with bow and arrow.
If she was Gumbo Ooodo Iowah Sue, who was I? Most likely, I was in the role of some great Paleface Horse Soldier, trying to bring peace to the Great Plains. (I was always quite heroic, so I thought.)
Maybe she was the last of the “Sue” Indians…
But that’s all pure speculation. I may have to have myself hypnotized and go through a regression to solve this weird little mystery.
There have been many nicknames that I’ve answered to over the years…the first that I’m aware of was Fatty Arbuckle. I don’t remember it at all, but apparently I was a chubby little darling child (I’ve seen pictures…it’s true. I was.) Fatty Arbuckle was a silent film star in the 1920’s. He was acquitted at a third trial in the case of manslaughter brought against him in the death of a young lady during a party where they were seen together. I’m not sure, all these years later, that I understand why my family decided to saddle me with that somewhat infamous name. I probably would have been happier with Porky Pig.
For several years leading up to my first haircut, I wore an unruly mop of golden curls, adding–as golden curls will–to my complete adorability. Unfortunately, on the day the barber snipped the curls away, my Dumbo ears were finally bared for all to see. “Ears” at least held no reputation for deadly criminal activity, but nobody calls you Ears if your ears are cute…or normal. It was my cross to bear and I bore it well. For years.
In 1964, when the Beatles made long hair for men a good thing, I was at the head of the line for going mop-topped. The Ears Era was put to rest under a bushel of no longer curly hair. But the cuteness factor…through the roof! Well, that may be a slight exaggeration, but it’s my story to tell, so there!
With the new found long locks look, came a new name: Uncle Hair. Only a brother who had lost the ability to grow his own in wild profusion would have taken such a cheap, tawdry tack in telling his kids that was my name.
During these several years, Gumbo Ooodo Iowah Sue had become Suky Runt, based on her relatively tiny physical stature. It was also during some of these years that she became The Enforcer and The Fist, which made a mockery of the Suky Runt thing. “Though she be small, she is mighty!”
There are occasions when I still toss “Suky Runt” into the conversation, but only when I feel certain I can still outrun her. Strike that last…I can’t outrun a garden snail these days. I only drop that Runt bit on her when I’m about to end the phone conversation. I know she won’t call back to get in the last word. Not even sure she knows how to call back, without accidentally butt dialing.
Some names just won’t go away. For as long as I can remember there has always been at least one person alive who has picked up the torch as others have fallen, and continued the literally life-long appellation that my sainted mother thought was ever so cute. This is taking all the strength I can muster to put into print. I was, am, and apparently forever will be, (oh Lord, help me!) “Lloydiebug.”
There. I’ve done it. I got it out there. Isn’t it supposed to be liberating? Why does it just feel like I’ve proclaimed myself the Dweeb of the Month?
Gumbo Ooodo Iowah Lloyd would have been so much more dignified.
For that matter, so would have been Porky Pig. “Th-th-that’s all, Folks!”
