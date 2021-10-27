The Athens Senior Citizens held their Oct. 13, 2021 dish to pass luncheon at the Airport Community Center. Fourteen members were present and one guest, Yvonne Cornell joined our merry group. We welcome new members. President Ted gave the invocation before we enjoyed the meal.
Ted opened the meeting at 1 pm with the Lord’s prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag. He spoke of books he and Patty had recently read. One book was “How to Live Life like a King’s Kid” by Harold Hill. Harold Hill is an engineer, not a theologian, but the gospel he describes in down-to-earth, common-sense, every-day language gets to the essence of what living the Christian life is all about. Ted played the song by Gary S. Paxton “I Wonder If God Cries.
Ginny reminds us to remember Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. This is the General Election. We have the freedom to vote and your vote counts.
The Valley Chorus is preparing for their Holiday Concert. It will be held Dec. 5, Sunday at 3 pm in the Waverly High School Auditorium. The singers practice every Monday night at Waverly High School with a variety of songs sure to please every age group.
Our door prize winners were Frank Malone, Judy Biery and Anita Whipple.
The 50-50 winners Judy Biery and Jerry Leahy.
The Nov. 10 Thanksgiving luncheon will be at noon at the Airport Community center. Ted Clark’s Busy Mart will cater with complete turkey dinner, pies for dessert, the cost will be $10.00 a person. Please call Ginny Malone at 570-888-3712 for your reservation by Nov. 1.
Ted closed the meeting at 1:25 p.m. We had a beautiful day for this meeting. We pray for our missing seniors that could not be with us. God Bless you and hope to see you at our next luncheon.
