We’re down to Crunch Time as it relates to Easter Baskets and all of the holiday trappings. I guess “trappings” is an odd word choice, but even as a young kid in Laceyville many Easters ago, I puzzled over things like grand parades and egg-laying rabbits. Where did that kind of stuff fit into the stories we learned in Sunday School?
It turns out an ancient tradition celebrating the Festival of Eostre, the goddess of fertility and Spring..her animal symbol was the rabbit…is at the root of the story. And we’re all familiar with the fertility of rabbits! German immigrants settling in Pennsylvania in the 1700’s get credit for bringing the bunny tradition to America. This magnanimous (and very fertile) hare was called Osterhase, and she had a habit of leaving colored eggs for all the good little boys and girls. These same kids were already leaving cookies and milk for a fat guy who had to climb down their chimney in the dead of winter, lugging a huge sack of gifts. He had to work really hard to get his treats…Osterhase it seems had a key to the front door, coming through to a nest prepared for the eggs all laid out next to a plate of carrots. Rabbit or not, I’d have demanded the same treats as the fat guy.
Back to that word “trappings.” Part of that has to be laid at the feet of parents, who somehow thought it was a great idea to turn a bunch of kids in single digits loose with food dye and vinegar-based concoctions to color boiled eggs on the kitchen table. What could go wrong? Darn near everything, that’s what. My parents allowed it. Most of yours probably did, too. As adults, even knowing what we had gone through—the fights, the spilled multi-colored mess’s soaking through the newspapers that had been spread to prevent disaster– we let our own kids do the same thing! It doesn’t correct itself from generation to generation. It’s madness on a grand scale.
As grandparents, we adore the opportunity to let the single-digit crowd tear through our hallowed grounds in search of colored plastic eggs bearing tiny treats within and their own individual initial on the outside. Don’t steal the ones with the other kids’ initials and don’t tell them where to find them. Like any of THAT is going to happen. And heaven help you if the egg count isn’t exactly even.
I still don’t think there’s any reference to chocolate bunnies in those Sunday School stories, and I think we all know what those jelly beans really represent. When a bunny’s gotta go…
Well, enough of that…here are a couple of quick tales of spring for you:
There stands not fifteen paces from the front door here at El Rancho Davis a majestic old maple tree that dominates the east side of the front lawn. It grows not far from the spot where our driveway makes a curve from the front to the east side of the house, and every year at about this time it drops approximately 7 billion leaf buds onto that driveway as the leaves prepare to burst forth. One for every human being on this planet. Walking from the car to the house means bringing hundreds at a time into the living room–and every room in the house, to boot. They are a plague. Sunday past, it occurred to me…I own a leaf blower! What fun! I spent ten minutes watching my bud-carpeted driveway race away to parts unknown on the gale-force blasts from my new favorite toy. It was fantastic!
Last tale: I spend a part of most weekdays driving the company bus for the Assisted Living Community in Waverly. It’s a per diem position that I absolutely love. One damp afternoon recently I was parked in our lot, looking across the street at the Waverly High School tennis courts with an hour to kill before heading out to pick up a resident at the Guthrie Clinic. No sooner had I pulled into that spot than I saw a young lady in what I would call casual professional garb, most likely a faculty member, come out onto the tennis courts with a large, long handled squeegee. Now, I have to assume there is a grounds staff, and I know there are any number of tennis-playing students, but no…here was this smartly dressed young lady, whose job it most certainly was not, taking it upon herself to squeegee those tennis courts, moving small waves of standing rain water off of every inch of at least four courts. She never broke stride, she never stopped to lean on the handle and look around, saying to herself, “What am I doing here?” I began counting her unbroken steps. They mounted into the hundreds quickly and I lost count long before she finished.
Whoever she was, and I will never know, I was proud of her for her dedication to the task, to the school, to the students. I hope she reads this and knows that, even if not one student or faculty member took the time to say “Thank you,” she was noticed, and she was appreciated.
