Upcoming events at Sayre Library:
• This Wednesday, October 27th at 10:30 am we will be holding our virtual story hour on Zoom. This week’s story hour theme is “Monsters!” Join Ms. Shelley for fun interactive stories and activities. Take home craft packs that feature four crafts that go with this month’s story hour themes are available for pickup in the vestibule of the library. For Zoom link email scowder@sayrepl.org
• This Thursday, October 28th at 10:00 am, we will have Basic Tech Support available. Do you have a laptop computer, tablet, e-reader or phone? Are you wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology. We can help you learn how to set up and access email, send photos, search and find websites, and assist with many other technology functions and tools.
• This Thursday, October 28th at 2:00 pm, join us on our Facebook page “Sayre Public Library-PA” as we livestream a guided tour to Carantouan Spring. The President and Vice President of Carantouan Greenway will walk us through the Forbidden Path that leads to the spring. Contact acaplan@sayrepl.org for information on how to access this virtual program.
• This Thursday, October 28th at 4:30 pm, Ms. Shelley will be offering “Spanish Sessions,” featuring basic language lessons for kids via Zoom. For Zoom link, check our Facebook page or email Ms. Shelley at scowder@sayrepl.org
Recognizing that Sayre Public Library exists upon the ancestral and traditional land of the Susquehannock people, The Library is now featuring an exhibit, “History of Indigenous People in Bradford County,” with excerpts of written works from The Library’s local history collection along with Native American artifacts on loan from Tioga Point Museum. Located in the main area of the library, the exhibition will be on display through November 11th during normal hours of operation. For more information, please contact Heather Manchester, Director or Annie Caplan, Adult Services Librarian at 570-888-2256 or acaplan@sayrepl.org.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction titles include: “The Wish,” by Nicholas Sparks, “Foul Play,” by Stuart Woods, and “A Line to Kill,” by Anthony Horowitz.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10:00 am -5:00 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:00 am -7:30 pm, and Saturday 9:00 am -2:00 pm.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888-2256 with any questions.
