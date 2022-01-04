Monday, Jan. 3Boys Basketball

Williamsport 55, Athens 23 Waverly 90, Edison 30

Girls Basketball

NP-M 38, Sayre 8 ———

Tuesday, Jan. 4Girls Basketball

Waverly at Newark Valley, 7:30 p.m. Spencer-Van Etten at Newfield, 7:30 p.m. Tioga at Candor, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Candor at Tioga, 7:30 p.m. Newfield at Spencer-Van Etten, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Athens at Williamson, 7 p.m. ———

Wednesday, Jan. 5Wrestling

Tioga vs. SVEC at Candor, 5:30 p.m. Waverly at Newark Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Athens at Towanda, 7:30 p.m. Sayre at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Newark Valley at Waverly, 7:30 p.m. ———

Thursday, Jan. 6Boys Basketball

Towanda at Athens Canton at Sayre, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Sayre at Towanda, 7 p.m. ———

Friday, Jan 7.Girls Basketball

Spencer-Van Etten at Union Springs, 7:30 p.m. Williamson at Sayre, 7:30 p.m. Lansing at Waverly, 7:30 p.m. Tioga at Southern Cayuga, 7:30 p.m. Wellsboro at Athens, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Southern Cayuga at Tioga, 7:30 p.m. Union Springs at Spencer-Van Etten, 7 p.m. Waverly at Lansing, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Athens at Mid-Winter Mayhem, Indiana University, time TBA Waverly at the Ross Cordell-Oneonta Rotary Tournament, time TBA

Winter Track

Waverly at Winterfest Invite at SUNY Cortland, 6 op.m. ———

Saturday, Jan. 8Wrestling

SVEC at Dual Meet Tournament for Transportation at Odessa-Montour, 7:30 a.m. Athens at Mid-Winter Mayhem, Indiana University, time TBA Waverly at the Ross Cordell-Oneonta Rotary Tournament, time TBA

Swimming

Athens vs. Shamokin at Towanda, 11 a.m.

Boys Basketball

North Penn/Liberty at Sayre, 1:30 p.m.

