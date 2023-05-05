The Sayre Evening Times of May 7, 1923, gave the following account of the Lehigh Valley Railroad as it was emerging from the strike of 1922, some of the highlights of the report follow:
Need for greater interest in the problems connected with the future growth of American railroads was urged upon the public by E. E. Loomis, president of the Lehigh Valley Railroad Company, in the annual report of the company which was about to be forwarded to stockholders. “Dependence of the business interests of the United States upon a transportation service adequate to its needs is axiomatic, “said Mr. Loomis, “and while views may differ widely with regard to the way to obtain the best results, the whole problem will be brought nearer to solution through the widespread study made of it as good citizens more and more realize that the question is one of real concern to them.”
Mr. Loomis pointed out that only the first three months of 1922 were normal and that during that time earnings were satisfactory. Abnormal conditions prevailed during the balance of the year, so that there was little basis for comparison with results of other years. The strike of the anthracite miners cost the Lehigh Valley $12,533,203.01 in loss of traffic, while decisions of the Interstate Commerce Commission reducing freight rates and the New England divisions case and the shopmen’s strike all served to reduce the company’s income or increase expenses. Gross income amounted to $82,418.12 while expenses were $59, 023, 940.43. The surplus of the company, after paying the usual dividends was $45,202,526.25, comparing with $43,531,329.92 on December 31, 1921.
The Lehigh Valley paid off $1,000,000 in collateral trust 4 percent bonds and $6,000,000 Easton and Amboy Railroad First Mortgage 5 per cent bonds during the year, $4,112,000 of the latter issue being purchased during the year with funds in the company’s treasury; the balance having been purchased previously. The Lehigh Valley is one of the few railroads in the country with no equipment trust certificates outstanding.
Since September 20, 1903, the date of the General Consolidated Mortgage, the Lehigh Valley had made expenditures of approximately $50,000,000 for additions and betterments to its properties and for other capital purposes, against which no securities had been issued. At the end of the year bonds of the Lehigh Valley and its subsidiaries in the hands of the public amounted to $132,352,000, bearing an average interest rate of four and three-fourths percent. This was a reduction of $5,123,000 as compared with the close of the previous year, and the interest rate showed a slight reduction. As a result, fixed charges were reduced $243,409.10. In addition, another important saving was affected through the settlement of the Morris Canal question with the state of New Jersey, under which the railroad was relieved of taxes and maintenance of canal property for which it had no use, which meant a reduction in expense of approximately $300,000 annually.
Expenditures for additions and betterments to road and equipment amounted to $10,575, 547.29, against which there were credits representing the sale or retirement of property of $2,973,754.81, leaving a net expenditure of $7,601,792.48.
The first unit of Claremont Terminal, the new water and rail terminal of the Lehigh Valley on New York Bay, Jersey City, was substantially complete, according to the report. “There are two ore unloading machines, an 800-ft, two story freight house and a 30-ton gantry crane on this dock, which is more than two thirds of a mile long and has 35 feet of water alongside. When the whole terminal, as planned, is completed it will offer approximately five-and one-half miles of docking space for ocean going craft. More than ten miles of standard gauge track and two miles of narrow-gauge track were laid at the terminal, and included in the equipment were five electric switching locomotives.
Discussing the shopcraft’s’ strike under the head of “General Remarks, “Mr. Loomis said:
“The shopcraft unions quit work because the United States Railroad Labor Board authorized a reduction in their pay, although that reduction left their wages still above the pay received by men doing similar work in other industries. So far as the company was concerned, however, a loyal and energetic supervisory force, both in and out of the mechanical department, together with employees who did not strike, enabled the railroad to continue operations.
“For more than two months after the strike started its leaders insisted that settlement should be made only on a basis which would apply to all the railroads in the United States, and in view of this attitude the management proceeded to build up a new force to take the places of those who had left the service. To obtain the best possible men, new employees were assured permanent positions as long as their work was satisfactory, and these men together with those who remained loyal, formed an association of their own. By the time the strike leaders, after fruitless effort to force their terms upon the railroads as a whole, had abandoned this policy and permitted settlements with individual roads, the company had a full force and felt itself bound under its promises and its agreement with its Employees’ Association.
“During the strike loyal and new employees were subjected to constant intimidation and often to violence. Their families were ostracized and insulted, and in several instances their homes were dynamited, and they barely escaped with their lives. Shops, roundhouses and other facilities were attacked, and engines, cars and other equipment were subjected to sabotage. For months it was necessary to house employees in barracks on company property.”
That the railroad was able to operate successfully despite the difficult conditions was indicated by the fact that anthracite loading on the Lehigh Valley between the resumption of mining after the miners strike and the end of the year amounted to 4,139,014 tons, an increase of 758,375 tons over the same period in the preceding year. By the end of the winter this increase was nearly a million and a half tons.
Henry Farley is a founding member and past president of the Sayre Historical Society. He is president of the Bradford County Historical Society
