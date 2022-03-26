A word to the wise: when burying a dead cat, think twice before reaching into the linen closet and snagging a brand new, never been unfolded beach blanket-towel, ownership of which is unknown. In my mind–or should I say in my grief-stricken state–it never occurred to me that I shouldn’t just rip the manufacturer’s tag off and toss it in the bathroom waste basket. My 15 year old cat, Kael, lay there on the bathroom floor, dead as a doornail, little jaws slightly open with a tiny pool of dead-cat-drool on the floor tile.
Now, this magnificent little orange beast has graced our home for every day of his life, and he nearly achieved the age when he could qualify for a driver’s license, had he been just a bit more human. Sadly, his week-long precipitous demise culminated in crossing the Rainbow Bridge where his brother Goliath has waited for him for just over two years. In fact, when Goliath died in January, 2020, his remains remained for two months in the box in which my telescope had come, in our shed, awaiting the Spring thaw. It happened that I buried Goliath precisely two years to the day before Kael left his food dish and his litter box behind.
Anyway…back to the burial shroud…it was a thing of splendid colors, soft and comfy to the touch—not that Kael much cared at the time. I unfurled this lovely shroud next to the feline husk and gently lifted my old friend onto it. Two years before, the same scene took place on the same floor, with Goliath stretched out on his own beach blanket, one we hadn’t used for years. Not as fancy as Kael’s, but again, neither of them was in a position to either complain or brag about who got the better looking shroud. It was purely a matter of chance.
Kael drew his last breath on Friday night, so his carefully wrapped corpse spent the night in the garage. I was very glad to see he was still there Saturday morning, just as I had left him. Unfortunately, early Saturday was devoted to breakfast out with the family,and then I was left in charge of our adorable two year old granddaughter for five hours while the womenfolk all went shopping for a wedding gown. Long story short…Kael remained in final repose for the rest of Saturday in the garage, because you can’t just leave a two year old in the house alone, and you certainly can’t ask her to take care of burying the cat. She doesn’t even own a shovel.
Here’s where my choice of shrouds becomes dicey. It seems that particular beautiful, comfy beach blanket towel belonged to my daughter, the mother of the shovel-bereft two year old. It also seems my wife just had to tell her what I had done. I could actually hear the look of astonishment from two counties away. It’s not that Amy didn’t hold any fondness for Kael–he was a universally beloved little beast–but she had what I suppose was a legitimate question about my stealing her blanket-towel in which to lay him to rest.
Okay, so I owe her one. Spring has only just arrived…there will be blanket-towels in every department store in America soon enough. I can almost certainly find a matching one, even if I have to dig Kael up and carry him through the stores with me to be sure of the match.
Yes, I finally got to dig a respectable grave for the departed feline right next to his brother, out by the shed, on Sunday morning. It was a labor of love…nothing beats standing in the cold rain, slinging a pickaxe into the rocky sod and soil of a barely thawn lawn for an hour. Had I been a thinking man, I might have buried him just off the side edge of the driveway where the snow plow gouged out great slabs of lawn in clearing the way for our cars to get out from under the most recent snowfall.
But that would have been wrong. Kael and his brother deserved to be side by side, just as they had spent all those years making our house a bit homier with their kittenish antics and their fondness for their humans as they matured into the Fat Boys, the Large Lads, the Pudgy Puddies I have written about in this space several times. It feels very much as if something is seriously amiss here at El Rancho. The recliner isn’t as cozy without at least one large cat sleeping on my legs. The laundry room looks somehow incomplete without a matched food and water set-up on top of the dryer, where the dog can’t get it. There’s an empty spot where a litter box spent fifteen years. Looking at my watch just now, I realize it’s more than an hour past time for the critters’ nightly treats. Maizie looks sad and confused…I guess I’d better stop now and make sure she doesn’t feel forgotten.
