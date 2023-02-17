Doors to the all-new Ames Discount Department Store in Athens Township on Elmira Street swung open at 10 a.m. Thursday March 28, 1974 with a formal ribbon cutting ceremony marking the event. Local dignitaries present for the ribbon cutting were District Justice Kenneth Mead; Rev. Edward Mohr, president of the Athens Borough Council; Robert McCleary, Store Manager; Athens Township Police Chief, Kenneth Hoover; Athens Township Supervisor, Everett Hubbard; Sayre Mayor, Nicholas Chacona; Thomas Palumbo, president of the greater valley Chamber of Commerce; Waverly Mayor, Daniel Leary and South Waverly Mayor, Frank Di Bernardino. A huge crowd was on hand for the ceremony. Throngs jammed the store following the official opening, with Athens Township police called in to direct traffic in the area. Cars were parked along Elmira Street north of the store on the west side, in the Valley Drive-in parking lot, plus the store parking area. A huge searchlight was played into the sky that night to mark the occasion.
With 50,000 square feet of floor space containing 87 complete departments, the new store featured an “honor roll” of top quality brand name merchandise with an unconditional money back guarantee on every purchase. The Ames policy was to provide the customer with the widest possible selection in a large variety of categories at below average prices.
The key feature of Ames low markup way of doing business was direct delivery of merchandise to the store by the company’s suppliers, which eliminated warehousing, reduced inventory, stock room and facilitated more effective space utilization. With such an arrangement, both the customer and the store came out winners.
Admitted to the American Stock Exchange in May of 1967 and the New York Stock Exchange in 1972 the rapidly growing Ames Discount Department Store Chain attributed mush of its success to the policy of bringing key personnel up through the ranks.
Because good service to the community depends upon good store management, the company followed an extensive training program that enabled every Ames employee to gain a thorough background in merchandising before being given the responsibility of managership. Having started up the ladder of success in other Ames stores, the two key people in the Athens-Sayre unit were no exception.
Robert McCleary, manager, had been the assistant manager of the Ames store in Albion, NY and James Bowser, district supervisor for the Pennsylvania District previously served as manager of the Connellsville, PA store.
In addition, the store employed 50 local residents, all of whom had undergone initial training while waiting for the new store to open. During that period, they became familiar with the overall layout and concepts of the store, including a wide knowledge of departments, merchandise, personnel, and pricing.
Although Ames had sales personnel on duty, their job was to help the customer, not pressure them. Women employees were easily recognized in their smocks and male employees wore large identification badges.
Ames announced plans for another new store to open in South Towanda. The Towanda store was located in the Ames Plaza on Route 220. When the store opened in May of 1974 it became a sister store to the Athens-Sayre unit.
In keeping with the one-stop shopping concept, Ames had something for everyone with counter and merchandise arrangements to direct the flow of traffic smoothly and facilitated both impulse and intended purchases.
For the customers convenience, the new Ames store was open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with large shopping carts available.
Ames Discount Department Stores, Inc. was an American chain of discount stores based in Rocky Hill, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1958 with a store in Southbridge Massachusetts, and at its peak operated 700 stores in 20 states, including the Northeast, Upper South, Midwest, and the District of Columbia, making it the fourth largest discont retailer in the country.
Despite some success in its later years, Ames was plagued by debt “via acquisition decisions” and a slow decline in sales in the new global market and suburban developments. This resulted in two bankruptcy filings that ultimately put an end to the chain. The company, despite expanding, into outer markets and taking over many closed stores abandoned by competitors, went out of business in 2002. All stores ceased operations on October 19, 2002.
The local Ames store on Elmira Street in Athens Township is now home to Tractor Supply.
Henry Farley is a founding member and past president of the Sayre Historical Society. He is currently president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.