The following is from a scrapbook from the late Pauline Leonard of Athens. Pauline worked at the J.J. Newberry store in Sayre for 50 years. Pauline’s mother kept the scrap book for a number of years chronicling major events in the valley. This letter is circa 1918.
Among the American soldiers now somewhere in France, Athens is well represented. One Athens boy, who recently crossed the water was fortunate enough to land in England first, and after stopping there awhile started again for the dangerous journey to France. Several letters have already reached the parents of these boys, but the News has been unable to get one where the author’s name could be used. We have however, secured permission to use the following one upon the promise to withhold the name. The letter follows:
Dear Mother: This is the first chance I have had to drop a line to you after seeing and going through many strange experiences that were new to me. It certainly will always be a memorable night for me, when I think of our last night in the U.S. A. At the American port where we were camped there were many thousands of soldiers waiting for the same thing we were, ordered to pack up and board a transport. At last, one night those orders came, and the men lined up and after inspection boarded the ship. I saw many there with heavy hearts, but mine was not and most of the men were gay and glad to get the suspense of waiting over with. Hardly anyone outside knew we were leaving, it was done quietly. The transport was large and was an American boat. I can not tell you the number of soldiers that were on that ship, but there were a good many over a thousand. That morning the boat started out of the harbor and waited outside for other transports and convoys. It is a trip that I will never forget, and we were twelve days without seeing land and believe me, when we did sight it, it seemed awful good. On the way over we had to be constantly on guard for submarines, but we never saw one and the sea was very smooth until we were about three days out of France, then we struck a rough patch of water. When we reached the danger zone French and English convoys came out to meet us and this relieved us a great deal. The weather was fine, just like it is at home only a slight wind was blowing almost every day. I can picture nothing more beautiful on my way over that the rising of the moon and the setting of the sun. Both are sights that everyone should see, although I know you all cannot. Lifeboat drills were held every day and each man on the ship had a certain boat and a certain place in it. As we neared the war zone, some of the men had to sleep on the deck and it was certainly awful as we could not light a match after dark, on the deck, so we were not allowed to smoke at night. We landed at a British port and a train was waiting for us, which we boarded. It was night and I did not get a chance to see much. The train did not leave that night, as the trains are not allowed to run very much at night, but the next day we reached England. They cannot say that England will starve as I saw many fine crops While riding on the train. At almost ever station we stopped at, there were many British soldiers and most of them had served in the trenches, been wounded and were sent home. All were glad to see us and would come up and shake hands with us and tell some horrible, interesting stories of what they have seen and been through. We stopped in one large city and the first thing we noticed were women driving trucks and automobiles and working on the streets and street cars. It certainly is wonderful. Not a young fellow was to be seen anywhere around and many, especially women were dressed in black. That was all we saw in England, and I do not know why we stopped there. We were put on another transport, and I am now somewhere in France. I would like to tell you the name of the city but know the censor will strike it out. When we landed in France, we sailed up a river a few miles passing by picturesque scenery. Many thousands of people were at dock to meet us, and they had a band with them which played the French national hymn. Most every man we saw was a cripple, the women were all dressed in black, and many old men were around. They were so glad to see us they would rush up and shake our hands and the French girls would even kiss us. We were put on a train and when we stopped, we were in a camp of American troops. We did not stay here long but moved on and now are quite close to the firing line. Daily we hear the distant, roaring of the cannon and see airplanes flying above us. Well Mother, this is a real long letter, longer that I expected to write and if it gets by the censor, I will be very happy and if I ever return safely home, I will have more to tell you.
Henry Farley is a founding member of the Sayre Historical Society and past president. He is currently the president of the Bradford County Historical Society
