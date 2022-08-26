Aptly, characterized as the Mansion, the Guthrie home, on South Wilbur Avenue, with its pillared front, looked like an old southern manor. Guests entered a gracious hall which opened onto the first flight of a staircase. At the landing, the Guthrie’s had displayed a wall-sized painting of birds in flight by artist Louis Agassiz Fuentes. In the entrance hall, a trifold Japanese screen blocked the view to the dining room. The other side of the hall emptied into a formal music room beyond which was a billiard and trophy room containing fishing and gun cabinets and a trophy vitrine. The music room, decorated with elegant, tapestried furniture, contrasted with the commodious living room and its comfortable leather chairs. Guests stepped down into a 60 by 25-foot living room whose size dwarfed a 10—foot refectory table and bench. Prominently displayed on the table was Fuentes’ only known sculpture, a set of book ends depicting African gorillas eyeing a butterfly. Facing the refectory table was an alcove which provided a cozy recess for tea or cocktails. A fireplace with a fieldstone mantle dominated the far end of the room.
The kitchen and pantries, though spacious, lacked modern accoutrements. Mrs. Guthrie used the hospital cold storage in the Dietary department for the game—turkey, quail, and pheasant—which she and Dr. Guthrie hunted.
The second floor, reached by a wide stair, contained a master suite and three guest suites, each consisting of a bedroom, a dressing room, and a lounge. Only one guest suite had a shower stall.
The dining room table easily sat a dozen for dinner. A floral centerpiece hid the person opposite from view. Mrs. Guthrie the consummate hostess, created spectacular meals. Apparently, she noted what each guest enjoyed and tried to cater to her guests’ tastes.
The Guthrie’s loved to entertain and perhaps the highlight of the year was the annual Pig Dinner which they hosted at their home. Clinic Physicians, local doctors, and close friends from Sayre and out-of-town, all gathered for the festivity which included no females except for Mrs. Guthrie who presided as hostess.
A roast pig was grandly carried into the dining room and carved by Dr. Carling and Dr. Hawk after which the guests dined on a traditional menu consisting of roast pig, sauerkraut, creamed onions, mashed potatoes, vanilla ice cream and a special superb chocolate sauce. After dinner the guests would sing and play games in the library.
The Guthrie’s frequently entertained prominent physicians from abroad and the United States. Members of the Long Island Branch of the College of Surgeons, the Buffalo Surgical Society and other medical societies would often board a sleeper to Sayre in order to spend the day at one of the medical meetings arranged by Dr. Guthrie. Surgeons would crowd the surgery suite to watch operations performed by Dr. Guthrie, one of the leading goiter specialists in the United States. The afternoon would be devoted to the presentation of medical papers followed by dinner at the Guthrie Home.
The home which stood at 114 South Wilbur Avenue right beside the Robert Packer Mansion was built in 1902-03 and provided to the surgeon in chief of the Robert Packer Hospital for a residence. Dr. and Mrs. Guthrie had the home extensively renovated and enlarged in 1919.
After the death of Dr. Donald Guthrie in 1958, Mrs. Guthrie vacated the residence and moved to New York City. It was used for several years as a home for the interns at the hospital.
In April of 1967, the Robert Packer Hospital School of Nursing under the leadership of Miss Helen Saunders secured a construction grant of $557,923 from the Department of Health Education, and Welfare. This money along with a bequest from Carl V. S. Patterson, was used to build the Patterson Education Building. The surgeon in chiefs’ home was torn down at this time to make way for the new education building.
Henry Farley is a founding member of the Sayre Historical Society and past president. He is currently the president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
