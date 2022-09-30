At one time tobacco growing was a large industry in this area. Today there is little left that would even hint of that except for an occasional tobacco barn along the rural routes. There is one standing off route 86 in the vicinity of Lowman. The following is a report of a fire one hundred years ago that destroyed a large Athens Township tobacco grower’s sheds.
One of the most spectacular fires in the history of the valley consumed two large tobacco sheds with two years crops stored there in and a large number of farming implements on the farm of James M. Minard on the west bank of the Chemung River south of Tozer’s bridge October 4, 1922, causing a loss estimated at $18,000 ($317,326 in 2022), it was insured to the extent of $10,000.
The cause of the fire was unknown, it was discovered about 8 o’clock by Mrs. Minard, and by that time the interior of the front shed was a mass of flames which were speedily communicated to the second a short distance from it. A third shed farther to the west and the large barn and silo were not damaged although they became hot and for a time their destruction seemed certain. Two members of the Sayre fire department with chemical tanks, remained on top of one of the buildings, while the entire chemical outfit was taken from Sayre’s big truck and hoisted to the top of the large barn where firemen remained on guard until all danger was passed.
Mr. Minard, upon discovery of the blaze, immediately telephoned to Sayre and asked to have the big pumper sent over. Fire Chief Tierney and Burgess Haines both happened to be at the fire headquarters, and no time was lost in getting under way. The fire had lighted up the sky for many miles around and automobiles by the hundreds blocked the highway leading to the fire. When the truck had proceeded out West Lockhart Street as far as Franklin Street it encountered the first cars, and more that ten minutes time was lost because of interference. The car drivers would not turn out and give the truck the right of way, and the dust was so thick that the truck driver Roy Haverly, could only see a few feet in front of him. The Howard Elmer Hose truck encountered the same difficulty in making the trip by McDuffee Street.
Charles Cook, a member of the state constabulary, with his horse, went to the scene, as did Moses Struble a member of the Sayre police force. They found the bridge blocked and also the road leading from the west end of the bridge to the fire. They managed to clear a way, so that the fire apparatus was able to proceed from that point with little interference.
When the firemen arrived, it was seen that both structures were doomed, and their efforts were turned toward the other buildings, and they were saved from damage. A Fordson farm tractor was in the building that first caught fire, and was a mass of flames, the roof having fallen in. Daniel Tierney, chief of the department and Arthur Hickey of the central station, decided to save it. The large chemical was turned into that part of the building to check the flames as much as possible, and the two men placing their rubber coats over their heads and dragging a long heavy chain, went into the building hooked the chain to the hind axle of the truck and about 100 men dragged it out. They found it a hot job but it was quickly done and they were not injured.
The buildings were both more that 200 feet in length and of the light ventilated type that characterized tobacco sheds. The crop of last year which had covered twenty acres, had been taken down form the poles where it had been cured and was piled in the building that first caught fire. It made a great smudge and burned fiercely, the 1922 crop covered 12 acres, and was hanging on the poles. With the exemption of some of the larger timbers everything about the buildings had fallen down and been almost entirely consumed within two hours after it started. Some of the larger uprights stood for a long time and blazed up like high torches. The blaze lighted up the country in every direction, and it was estimated that 600 automobiles and fully 3000 people gathered. The cars came from every direction, and as they converged on the roads at the bridge the congestion was great and presented a problem that would have bothered several city cops to straighten out.
The night was a very quiet one and the smoke and sparks arose almost straight into the air for a long distance. Had there been a south wind all the other buildings on the farm including the large dwelling house, would have been destroyed. For a time, there was a slight hint of a breeze from the south, but it changed to the west so that sparks were carried overt the river.
Owing to the high steep bank composed of clay and loose gravel it was not safe to attempt to run the pumper down the bank so that water could be drawn from the river and conditions were such that it was not necessary. A water system on the farm was operated by a gasoline engine, and that was kept going all the time, and supplied what was actually needed. Several apple trees near the sheds were almost entirely destroyed.
This was the third time that a bad fire had visited this same farm and the second since Mr. Minard had been in possession. In 1917 his tobacco sheds burned with a loss of about $10,000. At that time the big pumper went to the rescue and saved part of the buildings and crops. In 1909 the large barn that had been on the place for several generations burned down. At that time a high wind prevailed and buildings half a mile away and across the river were threatened and several other fires started.
Henry Farley is a founding member of the Sayre Historical Society and past president. He is currently the president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
