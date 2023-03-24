On December 23, 1923, W.A. Foreman of New York City, president of the company came to Sayre and conferred with the members of the committee and officials of the Chamber of Commerce, and on that same day announced that the projected new plant of the firm would be located in Sayre.
The company secured a lease dating from January 17, 1924, to the Wheelock building at the corner of S. Elmer Avenue and West Lockhart Street. There was also secured at that time a lease on the fourth floor of the post office building directly across the street. Immediately after the first of the year machinery and equipment for manufacturing operations were sent to Sayre and work began February 6, 1924, with eleven girls brought on to learn how to operate the machines.
The business was steadily increased. Employing about one hundred men and women at the start, and paying a high scale of wages, the company gradually increased its employment. In 1926 there were 250 employees on the payroll.
In 1926 the company occupied the three-story Wheelock building, the fourth floor of the post office building and the third floor of the Eighmey building on Desmond Street where a cutting shop was established.
John Boyd was the resident manager of the Sayre plant. Mr. Coleman, in charge of all factories operated by the company was a frequent visitor to Sayre.
Due to the success in Sayre Foreman and Clark began making plans for the erection of its own factory. Building sites for the plant were investigated and the Ovenshire property on South Elmer Avenue selected. The Athens and Sayre businessmen were charged with raising $18,000 to purchase the property and by July of 1925 they were almost at goal. On August 28, 1926, the site was purchased, and the title turned over to the foreman and Clark Company.
The contract for the construction of the Foreman and Clark Manufacturing Company’s plant was awarded to Great Lakes Construction company of Chicago for the $300,000 facility. Harry C. Child was the architect.
Ground was broken for the new plant on Wednesday morning October 6, 1926. The excavation work was sublet to Van Ness and Shafer of Waverly.
June 3, 1927, employees of the Foreman and Clark Manufacturing Company moved machinery into the new plant of South Elmer Avenue.
J.W.B. Coleman, manufacturing manager for the Foreman and Clark Manufacturing Company and John Boyd announced that cutting would begin in the new factory July 7, 1927. The rest of the employees would move to the new facility Monday July 11. In a short time, all 500 employees of the Sayre company were in the new facility.
On Thursday June 5, 1930, the Foreman and Clark Company went into a period of adjustment and the decision was made to temporarily close the Sayre plant. This put several hundred people out of work.
On December 30, 1931, the plant was still shuttered, and word was received from the office of Foreman and Clark in New York City that there was no change in the Sayre situation.
The Foreman and Clark Manufacturing Company never reopened. The prospect of a future for so many valley residents was lost when the short-lived manufacturing concern closed. The building sat empty until the end of July in 1935 when Belle Knitting took possession of the property.
Sanford Z. and later his son Sidney W. McKay managed the plant under the name Belle Knitting until the 1940s when the name changed to Blue Swan Mills. The McKay’s continued to manage the plant until 1960 when it was announced to the employees that the McKay’s would withdraw the management of the plant and a new company was being formed that would hopefully maintain the 525 employees. The new company was made up of current executives of the plant, Donald Simmons, William Kaplan, and Richard Sachs and in 1961 Sayre Lingerie was incorporated.
The company grew and flourished over the next 32 years until hard times hit in the 1990s.
Sayre Lingerie owner and president Donald Simmons Sr. announced that the doors of the 125,000 square foot building would be closed on May 27, 1992. Simmons said the business could no longer compete with foreign concerns. He said they had not had an order for product since March of 1992.
The building sat empty until 1994 when a group of concerned citizens formed the Sayre Incubator and brought in a handful of small start up businesses. Ron Headley of the Northern Bradford Authority was instrumental in helping the group get started. The Sayre Incubator purchased the building in 1997 for $375,000 and at the same time received a $250,000 UDAG loan from Sayre Borough the building was named the Enterprise Center. Some of the managers of the center over the years have been Joe DeVita who was the president of the Sayre Incubator board of directors, Greg Gaston, Jim Smith and in 2000 Tim Phinney was named interim manager for 6 to 8 months. Tim eventually became the manager and stayed in that post until he retired in 2021. Phinney was the driving force that recruited and developed the center during his many years at the helm.
The building was sold again in 2023 HTLureCO, official purchased the Sayre Enterprise Center building. Clint and Holly Kellar, the new owners became tenants in the building in 2019. Their business Heads and Tails Tackle the second largest producer of lead-based fishing lures in the United States. They produced 6 million lures last year.
The Kellar’s plan to keep the existing model of the building the same and they plan to explore ideas to include more community minded events.
Henry Farley is a founding member and past president of the Sayre Historical Society. He is president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
